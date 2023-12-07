Yes, weather conditions determine which cars are allowed to drive on the beach in St. Johns County

Weather, stuck cars and tides all play a roll in what cars are welcome on St. Johns County beaches on any given day.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Driving on the beach - it’s part of the allure of some St. Johns County beaches. However, it’s safe to say it’s not meant for all cars.

THE QUESTION

Do weather conditions at the beach determine what cars are allowed on St. Johns County Beaches?

SOURCES

St. Johns County Beach Services

St. Johns County Public Affairs Director Wayne Larson

A1A Beach Towing Owner Paul Sailor

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

THE ANSWER

We can verify that yes, the vehicles allowed on the beach change with conditions.

WHAT WE FOUND

County Spokesperson Wayne Larson says a variety of factors plays into what cars are welcomed on the beach on a given day, and they can vary from one beach access point to the next.

“Conditions can change based on the distant of the driving lane from the water or the number of cars that might be stuck in the sand," said Larson. "The number of vehicles on the beach, people on the beach and weather conditions. All of those things can comprehensively impact the depth and the softness of the sand.”

The county posts daily on Facebook which vehicles are allowed at each access point.

That can range from four-wheel drive recommended to four-wheel drive required to the access shutting down to driving altogether.

A1A Beach Towing Owner Paul Sailor says the drier it gets, the more tows he has.

“Busy day, we do between 10 and 15 beach recoveries on a busy day," said Sailor. "Slow days, we might go two weeks and do one or two.”

Sailor charges anywhere from $75 for a tow up to $150 depending on just how stuck a car is.

A St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputy on the beach told First Coast News they can issue a citation under the county beach code to anyone who ignores the conditions and drives a car on the beach that is not suitable.