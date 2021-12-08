VERIFY: No, you are not guaranteed unemployment benefits if fired for being unvaccinated

If you’re at risk of losing your job, it’s important to know if a safety net of unemployment benefits is available to you.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As some companies are requiring employees to get vaccinated, those who refuse are at risk of being fired.

THE CLAIM: If someone is fired due to not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, they are guaranteed unemployment benefits—FALSE

SOURCES:

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

Delegal and Poindexter

Among a list of reasons, DEO states if you were discharged for misconduct connected with work, you are not eligible for benefits.

Employment attorney Tad Delegal said refusing a company’s orders, such as receiving the vaccine, could be categorized as misconduct.

“An employer is entitled to set certain work requirements and I don’t believe those work requirements would be unreasonable,” Delegal said.

Delegal adds that qualifying for benefits is at DEO’s discretion. So, if someone makes a case strong enough as to why they couldn’t receive the vaccine, or if the company’s rule was unreasonable, it’s possible they could be approved for benefits. But, Delegal says in this case, it’s unlikely.