A Murray Hill man posed the question after his front door window cracked. Lisa Taylor, owner of American Window Products, said it's rare, but can happen.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael Hammond said he heard a pop near his front door on Tuesday.

The window in the front door of his Murray Hill home was broken, but not shattered.

Hammond didn't see any projectiles, and wondered if it cracked because of the intense heat the First Coast is under?

THE QUESTION

Can heat break a glass window?

THE SOURCES

Lisa Taylor, owner of American Window Products in Jacksonville.

THE ANSWER

Yes, heat can break glass windows, but it's rare.

WHAT WE FOUND

Hammond told First Coast News that his window is in direct sunlight all day and that he put a tinted film over the window.

Taylor said the tint could have contributed to the break.