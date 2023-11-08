JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael Hammond said he heard a pop near his front door on Tuesday.
The window in the front door of his Murray Hill home was broken, but not shattered.
Hammond didn't see any projectiles, and wondered if it cracked because of the intense heat the First Coast is under?
THE QUESTION
Can heat break a glass window?
THE SOURCES
Lisa Taylor, owner of American Window Products in Jacksonville.
THE ANSWER
Yes, heat can break glass windows, but it's rare.
WHAT WE FOUND
Hammond told First Coast News that his window is in direct sunlight all day and that he put a tinted film over the window.
Taylor said the tint could have contributed to the break.
"It's the extreme temperature changes so, not just the sun heating up but it's the center heated up faster than the outer edges which could have been caused if he had a film put on it," Taylor said. "That film could have heated up faster."