VERIFY: No, buses full of undocumented immigrants were not dropped off in Green Cove Springs

Authorities have responded on Facebook letting everyone know the information is not true. Still, it hasn’t stopped people from believing the original post.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Facebook post that has gained hundreds of shares is leading people to believe that dozens of undocumented immigrants were dropped off in front of a Mexican restaurant Saturday in Green Cove Springs.

The Green Cove Springs Police Department and Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook both have posted to Facebook letting everyone know the information is not true. Still, that isn’t stopping people from believing the original post.

First Coast News did some digging and we can verify that the post is indeed FALSE.

THE CLAIM:

A Facebook post is claiming that two federal government buses stopped in front of a Mexican restaurant in Green Cove Springs and dropped off undocumented immigrants Saturday morning.

The post goes on to allege that the bus driver handed each of the individuals a $100 bill and left.

"Deputies on the scene said 12 of the illegals had to be immediately transported to the hospital because they had obvious signs of COVID-19," the post stated.

On Saturday morning, July 31, 2021 at 6:30am two federal government busses stopped in front of a Mexican restaurant in... Posted by Rus Fries on Saturday, July 31, 2021

SOURCES

The Green Cove Springs Police Department

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook

WHAT WE FOUND

According to GCPD, the Mexican Consulate was in the city assisting local Mexicans in obtaining proper identification, documents, COVID testing/vaccines and other social services.

City and county officials were aware of this event. The group was able to provide these services "without incident" and there were no calls for service at this location, police said.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook also released the following statement on her Facebook page.

"There is a FALSE post floating around reference LaCasita restaurant in Green Cove. Over the past couple of days, The State Department of Health and the Mexican Consulate have been working together to get folks vaccinated. This event was pre-planned and scheduled. Folks who receive shots have to show proper identification. This was NOT an “illegals dump”. LaCasita has been a long friend of this community."