Verify: No, Heckscher Drive will not be 'local traffic only' ahead of Orange Crush

Friday is the first day of the Orange Crush Festival. The festival is expected to draw 20,000 people with party events around Jacksonville and its beaches.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A screenshot is making the rounds on social media ahead of a controversial festival that is scheduled to take place in Jacksonville.

According to multiple sources, a post on Facebook from the account called 'Visit Heckscher' made the rounds on social media overnight, claiming that Heckscher Drive would be closed for repaving on Sunday and that it would only be open to locals.

The post also said checkpoints for locals would be installed and that the ferry would be closed.

This is the same day the Huguenot Beach party is scheduled during the Orange Crush Festival.

'Community Alert - Road repaving project to take place on Sunday, June 20th from Blount Island Enterance to Huguenot Memorial Park. Only local traffic will be allowed on Heckscher drive from 5 a.m. - 8 p.m.. You must present your 32226 ID or utility bill at the checkpoint. The ferry will be closed all day."

A representative from the Florida Department of Transportation says the agency has not received any permits in regards to a road closure in the area

"FDOT has not received a permit to close Heckscher Drive (A1A) to local traffic near Huguenot Memorial Park," said a spokesperson. "Motorists on Heckscher A1A should plan ahead as traffic has been reduced to one way over the Myrtle Creek and Simpson Creek bridges through the construction zone...."

The construction referenced above is over two miles north of Huguenot Memorial Park and unless there is a significant amount of traffic, FDOT says the construction will not impact people driving to Huguenot Beach.

First Coast News also reached out to JTA about the Mayport Ferry. A spokesperson said the ferry will be operating as usual on Sunday.

'Visit Heckscher' later deleted the post and told First Coast News that it got the information from a bad source.