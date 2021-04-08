VERIFY: Masks do not reduce oxygen intake for kids

With all of the rumors, we want to separate fact from fiction so you can make an informed decision on how to send your child back to school.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Masks in schools have been a hot topic recently as kids are returning to the classroom this month.

SOURCES:

Wolfson Children’s Hospital

THE CLAIM: Masks reduce oxygen intake and trap harmful levels of carbon dioxide that’s breathed out—FALSE

The American Academy Of Pediatrics said masks are made from breathable materials and will not block oxygen a child needs.

Also, carbon dioxide molecules are so small that they can’t be trapped by a breathable material like face masks.

“There is no increase in carbon dioxide, there is no detrimental effects of the mask in any way shape or form,” said Wolfson children’s hospital pediatric infectious disease doctor Mobeen Rathor.

Some also claim masks will interfere with a child’s lung development—FALSE

Dr. Rathor said masking up will have no effects on a child’s lung development.

Children are not deprived of oxygen as it flows through and around the mask. The barrier blocks respiratory droplets that are too big to penetrate the mask.