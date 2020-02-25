Every ten years the U.S. Census counts every man woman and child in the country. It is used to make decisions on everything from assigning seats in Congress to funding for social programs.

But, already, some people say they are getting what looks like a census survey, but is actually a mailer from a political party.

Let's compare the two.

The U.S. Census will not be sent out until mid-March.

But a letter called the a 2020 Congressional District Census is already showing up at homes.

Pictures show it comes in an envelope saying, “do not destroy, official document.”

How can you tell the difference between this form and the official census?

A sample of the U.S Census Survey can be found on the Department of Commerce’s website.

It looks, in part, like this:

This is what the 2020 Census questionnaire looks like.

U.S. Department of Commerce

The 2020 Congressional District Census survey says it is commissioned by the Republican Party.

Democrats claim the GOP designed the survey to look like the official census and confuse Americans.

A political science professor at the University of North Florida said the Republica letter certainly mimics the official document in several areas.

“This one has the census feel to it, using the word ‘census’ and coming on blue paper and showing up just prior to the U.S. Census,” Michael Binder said.

But, Binder said political party surveys are not unusual and are often a disguised way to generate revenue.He said the party questionnaires often ask slanted questions, which the official Census will not.

“The real census is really just a series of questions about who you are, where you live, some work questions, some standard life questions, but most of it is really about counts,” he said.

An official with the Republican National Committee tells First Coast News the party's mailers are clearly marked showing they are from the RNC.

So we can verify the GOP sent the form.

How can you tell the census you get is the real thing?

The U.S. Census Bureau says it will not contact you on behalf of a political party.

During the 2020 census, you will not be asked for your social security number, bank account information, money or donations.

You can also call 800-923-8282 if you might suspect census fraud.