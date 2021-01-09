VERIFY: Yes, Jacksonville Mayor Curry said all Confederate monuments in the city would be removed

June 2020 standing in front of City Hall before a crowd of hundreds at a Black Lives Matter protest, Curry promised to take down all monuments to the Confederacy.

A community organization is renewing its demands to get the City of Jacksonville to take down another confederate monument.

Activist Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition says the mayor has "broken his promise to remove the Monument to the Women of the Confederacy that stands in Springfield park."

Did Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry promise to remove the monument to the Women of the Confederacy that stands in Springfield park?

ANSWER: Yes

Mayor Lenny Curry

City of Jacksonville

Last June, standing in front of City Hall before a crowd of hundreds at a Black Lives Matter protest, Curry promised to take down all monuments to the Confederacy.

Hours earlier, he had ordered the Confederate soldier statue that stood at the center of the adjacent park for 122 years removed.

“Yesterday there was a Confederate monument in that park,” Curry said gesturing at the empty granite column. “It’s gone, and the others in this city will be removed as well. We hear your voices. We have heard your voices.”

This week, First Coast News asked the City of Jacksonville where the city was in terms of removing confederate statues.

The city responded, "we have no updates or comments at this time."

Back in April, the City of Jacksonville said Mayor Curry is planning on meeting with the 'Working Group' which has been trying to figure out what to do with monuments.

At this time, it's not clear when the remaining monuments will be taken down.

