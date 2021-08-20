VERIFY: Ivermectin not proven to treat COVID-19

The company that produces the drug said there's scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 from pre-clinical studies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As COVID-19 continues its relentless spread, people are increasingly desperate for treatments.

The drug Ivermectin is meant to treat farm animals for parasites. It is growing in popularity, but is it effective?

THE CLAIM: Ivermectin is proven to be an effective treatment for COVID-19—FALSE

SOURCES:

Ivermectin is approved by the FDA for both humans and animals to treat infections from certain parasites, including scabies and worms. Currently, it is not approved for treating viruses.

Scientists are studying whether it could be effective at treating COVID-19.

First, it is important to understand, forms of Ivermectin you may find on the shelf for animals are much different than what is tested on people. Ingredients in the dose used with animals is much more concentrated to treat large farm animals like cows and horses.

One study that is often cited by supporters of the treatment was posted on Research Square in November. The study was later taken down by the website after concerns arose about its reliability.

“Research Square withdrew this preprint on July 14, 2021, due to an expression of concern communicated directly to our staff,” the website said. “These concerns are now under formal investigation.

The World Health Organization has since begun reviewing pooled data from 16 randomized Ivermectin trials with 2407 participants. It found the evidence indicating Ivermectin is an effective treatment is of “very low certainty.”

Merck, the company that produces the drug released the following information:

No scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 from pre-clinical studies

No meaningful evidence for a clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with COVID-19 disease

A concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies

Though Ivermectin is being tested on people, the FDA said taking a drug for an unapproved use can be dangerous, even saying you can overdose on Ivermectin.