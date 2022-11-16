Verify: No, Florida state law does not require safety protocols at shooting ranges

In light of a recent shooting range suicide, we take a look at whether or not there are blanket requirements for ranges to follow.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Family and friends gathered Tuesday for a celebration of life for a woman who police say took her own life at a Jacksonville shooting range.

A police report reveals she was trying out a gun at the time.

The Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard, where this shooting happened, has a list of safety protocols posted on the door of the range.

QUESTION: Is it true that Florida state law set safety protocols for shooting ranges?

ANSWER: No. Ranges establish their own safety guidelines.

Alan Rosner, Jacksonville Gun Law Attorney

Z Farhat, Manager, Green Acres Sporting Goods

Florida State Constitution

"I'm not aware of any state regulation that requires a range to do anything in particular to prevent a accident or an intentional act from occurring," said Rosner.

Rosner, who's been practicing criminal law in gun crimes since 1987, says ranges are not required to conduct any form of background checks for someone to rent a gun - and no permits are required to check one out.

However, he says businesses have their own practices in place to keep their customers and employees safe.

"Many ranges have range officers that are monitoring the activity at the range," said Rosner. "Many ranges require the person have some level of training, and they will provide the level of training."

State law does require a three day grace period for purchasing a gun, as well as a background check on criminal and mental history.

However, those laws do not apply to renting a gun at a range.

"I've had to turn sales down for people that got mad, offended, maybe there wasn't anything wrong, but that day, they weren't talking right or acting right," said Farhat. "That's just part of the deal."

Farhat says employees at Green Acres are taught to look for red flags before selling any weapons.

They also encourage customers take a safety class they offer and training course they recommend, especially for new gun owners, but they aren't required.

"A lot of the people do take us up on that."

So to recap, we can verify no state laws are in place to set safety regulations at shooting ranges.