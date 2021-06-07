VERIFY: Do not open your windows to 'relieve pressure' during a hurricane

Some who believe this claim think strong winds from severe storms like hurricanes and tornados will pass through the house, creating less structural damage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As we all prepare for tropical storm Elsa, or even any other storm this hurricane season, it’s important to distinguish fact from fiction on how to prepare your home for impact.

One common claim, you should open your windows to relieve pressure from your home during a severe storm.

This claim is false.

SOURCES

Some who believe this claim think strong winds from severe storms like hurricanes and tornados will pass through the house, creating less structural damage.

Our sources said leaving windows open is a recipe for disaster.

Not only will wind, rain and debris damage the interior but could destroy your whole home.

The Insurance Institute for Business And Home Safety said winds that enter through open windows or doors create upward pressure on the home’s roof.

IBHS conducted a test simulating hurricane-force winds. A home with an open front door was placed next to a home where all doors and windows were shut. After applying the hurricane-force winds, the roof flew off the home with the open door.

For these reasons, we are verifying the claim as false.

Instead, protect your windows by shuttering them, or boarding them up.

The IBHS also recommends closing interior doors.