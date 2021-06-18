VERIFY: Debunking common summer myths

From swallowing watermelon seeds to getting in the pool after you eat, we're verifying the truth behind some of the most common summer myths.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sun and school are out, meaning a lot more time for swimming, eating and playing. But do you know the truth to the rumors you’ve probably heard all of your life? Let’s Verify.

First, we’ve heard the claim, it’s dangerous to swallow watermelon seeds.

If the seeds still have their black shells on them, they are not digested, but just pass through your body whole.

That’s why if you have a sensitive digestive system, you could have some gas or bloating if you have too many seeds.

But besides that, they’re harmless—in fact, they’re a good source of vitamins and minerals.

So we're verifying this claim as false.

After you’ve enjoyed your watermelon, you may want to go for a swim which brings us to our next claim—you should wait 30 minutes before swimming after eating.

Experts at the Mayo Clinic say the old thought behind this was after eating, blood may be diverted to your gut to digest food taking blood away from your arms and legs, causing fatigue.

Dr. Michael Boniface, with the Mayo Clinic, says there’s no scientific basis for this recommendation.

"You may end up with some stomach cramping or a muscle cramp, but this is not a dangerous activity to routinely enjoy," said Boniface.

This claim is verified as false.

Next, outdoor activities can come with ticks and experts say we can expect an increase in ticks this summer.

We often see claims that ticks can be removed with heat whether it be by burning it or lighting a match next to it.

Experts say this is a myth that can be harmful. Not only could you accidentally burn yourself, but it can increase your risk of getting sick.

Ticksafety.com says heat increases the tick’s saliva production and can increase pathogen transmission.

Once again, we're verifying this claim as false.