VERIFY: Carbon monoxide from generators was more deadly than storms in recent years

"In the last 4 years there have been more fatalities as a result of people getting carbon monoxide poisoning than direct impacts from the storm,” Ron DeSantis said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Generators often make life more comfortable following power outages after big storms, but there are dangers that come with them.

Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference carbon monoxide from generators was more deadly than storms in recent years.

This claim is true.

SOURCES

“In the last 4 years there have been more fatalities as a result of people getting carbon monoxide poisoning than direct impacts from the storm,” DeSantis said at a news conference Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center confirmed this, telling NPR since 2017, there have been 7 storm surge fatalities, but at least 39 people died after the storm from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Experts said high levels of carbon monoxide can kill you within five minutes.

GENERATOR SAFETY

Generators should never run in the home

Generators should be at least 20 feet away from your home, so that means you shouldn’t run it from your garage or a balcony.

Also, the exhaust should be directed away from your home.

Don’t run a portable generator in the rain

Gas-powered generators need to cool off before refueling

Gasoline spilled on a hot engine can ignite. It’ll also keep you from potentially being burned.

Buy a generator with built in carbon monoxide safety technology

The device detects dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and turns off the machine when levels climb too high.

Don’t backfeed to your home