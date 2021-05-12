Verify: Aiden Fucci has no prior juvenile record, sources say

Rumors allege Aiden Fucci had a prior juvenile record. Juvenile records are sealed. First Coast News has confirmed with law enforcement sources that this is false.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — As it’s gaining national attention, social media has become a vortex of misinformation in the Tristyn Bailey case, with rumors and theories being circulated as fact.

First Coast News is continuing to separate fact from fiction on this case, and also tell you what still is not known about what happened.

Verified: TRUE

14-year-old Aiden Fucci has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in Tristyn Bailey’s death.

As for the cause of death, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it was "sharp force trauma by stabbing.”

The State Attorney’s Office confirmed she was stabbed multiple times.

Investigator said they have surveillance video showing Tristyn and Aiden walking together.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers say they found Aiden’s clothes and that they tested positive for the presence of blood.

Verified: FALSE

Rumors are circulating alleging Aiden Fucci had a prior juvenile record. Juvenile records are sealed. However, First Coast News has confirmed with law enforcement sources that this is not the case.

A petition circulating with more than 100,000 signatures as of late Wednesday afternoon alleges a sexual assault occurred. Officials said Tristyn was found clothed, and so far, there is no indication of sexual assault.

There are also certain social media accounts that have published posts suggesting they were part of the crime, according to the Sheriff’s Office. These accounts have been investigated. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said “they had nothing to do with it.” The sheriff’s office says at this time, there are no other suspects to the crime, but they are investigating the possibility that someone could have been involved as an accessory after the fact

Finally some have said the case was moved to Volusia County because the suspect’s family has connections to law enforcement. That is not true. Aiden Fucci was moved because there is not a pretrial juvenile detention facility in St. Johns County.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW AT THIS TIME

Has the murder weapon been recovered? The sheriff says he hopes his team has collected it, but deputies won’t know until forensics come back.