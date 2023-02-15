No, parents do not have stronger immune systems than people without kids

Kids get sick often, so does that help parents build up immunity? Our expert says no.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kids 6 and under get sick 6 to 8 times per year. That’s from a medical expert at UF Health Jacksonville.

Every time I visit my nieces and nephews, I come home with a little scratch in my throat. I am even more impressed by parents as they seem unphased by the colds or runny noses.

Do parents have better immune systems than people without kids?

No, but parenthood does have some health benefits.

“Research indicates that parents of small kids particularly under 6 years old tend to be more sick than people who don’t have kids," Neilsen said.

Neilsen explains that kids are often sick with the common cold, rhinovirus or adenovirus, which you don’t develop immunity to.

“Most kids under 6 have very weak immune systems because they’re maturing and growing. They also don’t necessarily have the best hand hygiene or respiratory cough etiquette," Neilsen said. "That inevitably passes on to the parents.”

He says that cycle repeats every 2 to 3 months.

People who don’t have kids usually aren’t exposed to these viruses as often.

There is not a lot of research on this topic, but a few interesting studies popped up around parents and their immune systems.

One study done at Carnegie Mellon found that parents were 52% less likely to get a cold than nonparents, but they attributed it to something psychological.

A 2016 Babraham Institute study found that being a parent seemed to rewire your immune system as much as the stomach flu does, but it did not find one immune system better than another.

Nielsen says for all the aunts and uncles and other visitors who get sick after being around the kiddos, simply step up your hygiene game when you’re around the little ones. That will help protect you from the common cold they often have.