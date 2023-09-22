No, shots weren't fired at Sandalwood v. Fletcher game

Despite claims on social media, there were no shots fired and no gun at the scene of a fight at the Sandalwood/Fletcher game.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Social media posts and comments Friday night claimed that shots had been fired at this year's Fletcher vs. Sandalwood rivalry game.

After receiving "large amounts" of questions about this incident, the Neptune Beach Police Department has confirmed that is not true.

There was a large fight at the game, which took place at Fletcher High School. This fight caused the game to be ended early with less than five minutes remaining in the game.

However, NBPD said there were no gunshots. Tracy Pierce, Chief of Marketing and Public Relations for Duval County Public Schools, told First Coast News there were no weapons associated with the incident.

Pierce said the fight prompted a "commotion," which led law enforcement and school officials to end the game early.

One person was arrested for resisting an officer. There is no further information on this person at this time.