No, Disney World is not moving to Georgia | VERIFY

The claim born from a Medium article brought excitement to many local fans, promising an August 2023 opening date.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A rumor spread online is suggesting that Disney World plans to pick up its 43 square miles of fun and plop it just outside of Atlanta.

The claim born from a Medium article brought excitement to many local fans, promising an August 2023 opening date, even though we haven't seen any construction. But is it true?

THE QUESTION

Is Disney World leaving Florida for Georgia?

THE SOURCES

ANSWER

No, Disney World is not moving to Georgia.

WHAT WE FOUND

The source of the rumor comes from an ongoing dispute between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which recently spilled into a satirical article. However, there are no public announcements or recent publicly made land deals that would indicate Disney has plans to build anything around Atlanta.

Disney claims that it has been the victim of a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The governor has attempted to remove Disney World's special tax status and has criticized the company's executives for speaking out against a law prohibiting classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity.

This feud has been making headlines since March of last year, and leaders from other states have suggested that Disney move some of its operations out of Florida. For example, the governor of Colorado recently tweeted that his state was ready for "Mountain Disneyland." However, state leaders in Georgia have not made any such comments.

Despite the ongoing feud and the rumors of a move to Georgia, there is no truth to the claim that Disney World is relocating. And as for the Medium article that started the rumor, it is tagged as a parody.