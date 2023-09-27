No, leaving the lawn long before a hurricane does not significantly reduce flooding

A University of Florida researcher says cut it or leave it, it really won't make much of a difference when it comes to flooding.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To mow or not to mow: that is the question.

The First Coast is between storms right now, but when Hurricane Idalia was heading our way, First Coast News noticed a lot of folks on social media talking about leaving their yard long to help reduce flooding risks.

THE QUESTION

Does leaving a lawn long before a hurricane have a significant impact on flooding?

SOURCE

University of Florida IFAS Extension Agent Tonya Ashworth

THE ANSWER

No, letting your grass grow long before a storm does not significantly protect against flooding.

WHAT WE FOUND

“If it needs to be mowed, you can mow it," said Ashworth. "If you’ve been taking care of it at the right height, though, you can let it go if you need to, there’s not really much of a benefit one way or the other.”

Ashworth says although longer grass has longer, more absorbent roots – a few days isn’t going to make much of a difference.

“It just doesn’t happen that fast," said Ashworth. "Mowing a few days early is not really going to do much for flooding.”

If it is long, Ashworth says it’s best to wait a few days after the storm before cutting so it has a chance to dry out.

However, if you do mow before a storm, there is one way you can help prevent flooding.

"If you do decide to cut it, to make sure you get all the grass clippings up so those clippings don’t wind up in our storm drains.”