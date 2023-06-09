No, Juneteenth is not a holiday for Florida's state employees

The country observed Juneteenth on Monday, but not state employees. A Florida lawmaker tried to make it a state holiday last year, but the bill died in committee.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Americans across the country on Monday celebrated Juneteenth, marking the relatively new national holiday with cookouts, parades and other gatherings as they commemorated the end of slavery after the Civil War.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued during the bloody Civil War. For generations, Black Americans have recognized Juneteenth, but it only became a federal holiday two years ago.

But what about in Florida?

Is Juneteenth a state holiday in Florida?

First Coast News, On Your Side can VERIFY that Juneteenth is not a state holiday here, meaning state employees don't receive a paid day off.

The Pew Research Center shows that only 28 states have made Juneteenth a paid holiday, a day off.

Pew Research Center states the following on Juneteenth:

Every state has at some point passed a resolution recognizing Juneteenth at least as a day of observance – even those that do not count Juneteenth among their official public holidays. An observance is a day of awareness that isn’t accompanied by a day off.