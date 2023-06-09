No, Juneteenth is not a holiday for Florida's state employees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Americans across the country on Monday celebrated Juneteenth, marking the relatively new national holiday with cookouts, parades and other gatherings as they commemorated the end of slavery after the Civil War.
The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued during the bloody Civil War. For generations, Black Americans have recognized Juneteenth, but it only became a federal holiday two years ago.
But what about in Florida?
THE QUESTION
Is Juneteenth a state holiday in Florida?
THE SOURCES
THE ANSWER
First Coast News, On Your Side can VERIFY that Juneteenth is not a state holiday here, meaning state employees don't receive a paid day off.
WHAT WE FOUND
The Pew Research Center shows that only 28 states have made Juneteenth a paid holiday, a day off.
Pew Research Center states the following on Juneteenth:
Every state has at some point passed a resolution recognizing Juneteenth at least as a day of observance – even those that do not count Juneteenth among their official public holidays. An observance is a day of awareness that isn’t accompanied by a day off.
In fact, except for Texas, all states that currently recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday commemorated it as a day of observance years before it became an official state holiday. Florida, Oklahoma and Minnesota were the first states outside Texas to commemorate Juneteenth as a day of observance in the 1990s. New Mexico has recognized Juneteenth as a state holiday since 2006, observed on the third Saturday of June; it became a paid holiday for state workers for the first time in 2022.