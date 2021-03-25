VERIFY: Is wearing two really more effective at stopping the spread of COVID-19?

When combining the two and wearing a cloth mask over a medical mask, it blocked about 85% of cough particles.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many were quick to jump on board to wear a mask at the beginning of the pandemic, but two masks is too much for some.

QUESTION—Is wearing two masks really more effective than one at preventing the spread of COVID-19?

Many are accustomed to their medical (disposable) masks, or a cloth mask.

In a study displayed by the CDC, the medical mask blocked about 52% of particles with a simulated coughing test, and the cloth mask blocked about 51%.

When combining the two and wearing a cloth mask over a medical mask, it blocked about 85% of cough particles.

So we can verify—yes, double masking is more effective at preventing the spread of covid-19 by at least 30%.

Neilsen elaborates, stating it’s not just more effective because of an extra barrier.

“It’s really making sure that mask fit is appropriate and proper,” Neilsen said. “So by wearing two masks, most people will actually has a better fit of the mask against their face that would protect not only from them expelling covid, but also protecting from covid getting into their mask.”

If you only have one mask, you can make it more effective with the “knot and tuck method.”