Several types of Gold Medal all-purpose flour are being recalled over salmonella concerns.

Gold Medal is a popular brand of flour and regular staple found in many kitchens.

So when news broke of a possible recall on some Gold Medal products, people wondered if the flour they have in their pantry is on the list.

THE QUESTION

Is there a recall for some Gold Medal all-purpose flour products?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, there is a recall for some Gold Medal all-purpose flour products. The recall is on two-, five- and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal bleached and unbleached all-purpose flour with expiration dates of March 27 and March 28, 2024.

WHAT WE FOUND

General Mills, the parent company of Gold Medal brand, announced on April 28 that different varieties of Gold Medal flour were being recalled due to salmonella concerns. According to General Mills, a potential presence of salmonella was discovered during sampling of a five-pound bag of flour, and that prompted the recall.

Two-, five- and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024 being recalled. All other types of Gold Medal flour, including those with different expiration dates, are not affected by the recall, the company said.

Here are the specific packaging details and universal product codes (UPC) of bags being recalled:

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose two pound – Package UPC 000-16000-10710

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose five pound – Package UPC 000-16000-10610

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose five pound – Package UPC 000-16000-19610

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10 pound – Package UPC 000-16000-19580

Instead of taking the flour back to the store, General Mills advises consumers who bought the flour to throw it away and contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 for a refund.

Diarrhea (that can be bloody)

Fever

Stomach cramps

Some people may also have nausea, vomiting, or a headache, the CDC says. Symptoms usually start within six hours and up to six days after infection and can last for four and seven days.