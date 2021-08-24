No, experts say you don't have to wait in between getting your flu shot & COVID-19 vaccine

Previously, a two week waiting period was recommended. Now, that has been waived.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Flu shots are now available at pharmacies and clinics across the country. They come at the same time millions of people are getting their first, second or maybe even third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In our Facebook group, #VaccineTeam: Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions Answered, Pam Francis asked “I would be eligible for my 3rd shot right around flu shot time . Can you get both shots and how long of a wait if any between them?"

Our sources are Assistant Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chirag R. Patel with UF Health Jacksonville and the Centers for Disease Control.

“Previously the recommendation was to wait 14 days between vaccinations, but now you don’t have to wait at all," Patel said. "You can get your COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines during the same visit.”

He says research shows it is safe to get both vaccines at the same time and it won’t change or worsen the side effects.

Dr. Patel says the vaccines shouldn’t interact at all and your immune system can handle them both.

“You need both a flu shot and a COVID vaccine this year," Dr. Patel said. "They are two different viruses. The respective vaccines that are combined to combat those viruses are different. The spike protein that is present on COVID-19 is different than the spike protein that is present on the influenza viruses.”

He says we could eventually have a COVID and flu combined vaccine.

Patel expects to more flu cases this year.

“Just like we see the cases of RSV increasing, we do anticipate that we are going to see more cases of influenza," he said. "I don’t think we are going to get back to how high it was pre-pandemic because there are still individuals who are going to be taking those extra precautions of wearing their masks and practicing hand hygiene and social distancing recommendations, vaccinated or not.”

Last year, there were much fewer flu cases because of masks and social distancing.