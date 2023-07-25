Yes, dogs need sunscreen

The American Kennel Club says, dogs are prone to sunburns and need sunscreen. Particularly hairless dogs, and dogs with light noses and eyelids.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You hear it all the time, you need to wear sunscreen when you're outside to protect your skin from UV rays.

But, have you ever thought about your dog?

Do dogs need sunscreen?

American Kennel Club

The American Kennel Club says, dogs are prone to sunburns and need sunscreen. Particularly hairless dogs, and dogs with light noses and eyelids.

Its recommended you test a small amount of dog-safe sunscreen on your dog, to make sure it does not cause an allergic reaction.

Then, you can apply the sunscreen on the areas most exposed to the sun. Those includes the bridge of the nose, ear tips, skin around the lips, groin and inner thighs. Apply the sunscreen 20 minutes before you go outside, reapply every four to six hours, or after your dog goes swimming.