Yes, you will have to pay for COVID treatment, testing when the public health emergency expires

The COVID-19 public health emergency has allowed the government to provide Americans with COVID tests, treatment, and vaccines for free.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — National and public health emergencies for COVID-19 were declared by President Joe Biden. They included efforts that helped combat the virus during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

The White House announced last month that the emergencies are set to expire May 11, 2023.

THE QUESTION

Will you have to pay for treatment and testing for COVID when the national and public health emergencies expire?

THE SOURCES

Chad Neilsen, Director of Infection Prevention at UF Health Jacksonville

The U.S department of Health & Human Services

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

Neilsen says the cost of COVID treatments, COVID testing, and basically anything COVID-related that has been covered by the government or your private insurer is now going to cost you money moving forward.

So who will this affect?

Neilsen says it all depends on what health insurance you have.

“Most definitely those who have medicare beneficiaries are going to have to face out of pocket cost for both the at home test as well as some treatments. Vaccines for medicare patients should continue to be covered at no cost," said Neilsen.

Neilsen says for those who have Medicaid will have to check with their health insurance. He says depending on the state you live in or the level you have, treatment and testing supplies may or may not be available to you.

He says for those who have private insurance will have to pay for tests.

“Although people may have to start buying their COVID test instead of relying on their insurance to cover it or the federal government. You are probably still looking at multiple at home test for 10 to 15 dollars," said Neilsen.