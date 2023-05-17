Claim that Jacksonville has the best surfing in the state needs context

Chief Meteorologist Tim Deegan says where Florida's best surf is depends on how each person defines it.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Visit Jacksonville boasts that the surf is always up in Jacksonville, going so far as to say the River City has "some of the best surfing in Florida.

Is it the best? Does it get any better away from the River City?

THE QUESTION

Does Jacksonville have the best surfing in Florida?

SOURCE

First Coast News Chief Meteorologist Tim Deegan

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

Deegan says it all depends on what you define as "the best surf."

"When you say the best surf, do you mean, 'Who will absolutely have the best wave of the year? Or who can you consistently depend on as having good surf,'" said Deegan.

First off - as most surfers know - Deegan says the whole East coast is generally better surf than anywhere on the gulf side.

Deegan says if reliability is your thing, with the best chance of favorable conditions every time you paddle out, it's tough to beat Northeast Florida.

"The further South you go, the more you have, what we surfers call an onshore breeze, so you have good surf, but it's mushy and choppy because we have that wind blowing from ocean to land," said Deegan.

So, on the day-to-day, Jacksonville's frequent off-shore wind does make it the best place to be.

However, the answer changes if your idea of the best surf is the occasional perfect day that pops up on the water.

"Palm Beach or just North of there might be just far enough to the South to where they have an offshore wind, and yet they're getting a long period swell," said Deegan. "I'd bet they're getting those magazine cover shots more frequently than we do."

Deegan says for some folks, the "best surf" could be swayed by which area has the fewest creatures lurking in the water, too.