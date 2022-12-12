No, campaign signs on fire truck in Jacksonville aren't against the law

A viewer wrote in asking for clarification on political signage campaign laws.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Just when you thought election season was over, think again. Local elections in Jacksonville are coming up in March.

You’ll notice campaign signs across town.

A First Coast News viewer had a question about a sign he saw on a fire truck and whether it broke campaign laws.

QUESTION: Terry Bork sent us a photo of a fire truck sitting in the parking lot of a tire store on Merrill Road with multiple campaign signs. Bork asked “Isn't it illegal for campaign signs to be posted on fire trucks?”

ANSWER: In this specific situation, false. It is not illegal, but this needs context.

There are clear political campaign laws about where you can and cannot put signs.

My sources today are the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office and Mike Gay, candidate for city council.

It is illegal to put campaign signs on public property. That would include government buildings and other property. However, the fire truck in question is actually privately owned.\

It's a good morning to @VerifyThis! A viewer wrote in asking about this fire truck decorated with campaign signs in Jacksonville. Is it legal? Yes & I'll break down why on #GMJ! pic.twitter.com/Ke8hADrs7e — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) December 12, 2022

Gay, whose campaign sign is one of the signs on the truck, tells First Coast News he bought several fire trucks that were retired from service. They were renovated and are now used as parade trucks.

His company’s logo can be seen on the front end.

Because this is private property, it is not illegal for his campaign sign to be on this fire truck.