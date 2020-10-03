JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A tweet posted by Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media at the White House (according to his Twitter page), may be misleading.

The tweet appears to show Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden, endorse President Donald Trump for Re-election.

The clip shows Biden saying: "because we cannot get — re-elect — we cannot win this re-election — excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump."

The clip has had almost 7 million views as of 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, but there are some major inconsistencies.

In the body of the tweet, it says that Joe Biden endorsed President Trump at a rally in St. Louis Missouri. We found that location to be false. This rally happened in Kansas City.

Taking a look at the video, we put the tweet and video from ABC at the same rally side by side. They are an exact match with his words and mannerisms but it's a different angle.

But it's what Biden says before and after the tweeted clip that really gives context to the tweet:

"If you want a nominee who will bring this party together, who will run a progressive, positive campaign, and turn, turn this primary from a campaign that's about negative attacks into one about what we're for — because we cannot get — re-elect — we cannot win this re-election — excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump — if, in fact, we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It's gotta be a positive campaign, so join us."

We can verify this is a case of editing a clip to make it appear as if the person said what the poster wanted. By leaving out the beginning and end, this makes it dishonest.

Again, the location of the rally said in the tweet is false. The video is real but it was edited dishonestly therefore making it a false statement.

CNBC reported Facebook is labeling the video as containing "partly false information" while Twitter is also warning users that the video is misleading.

