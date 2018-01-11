A Clay County woman says she found needles in the candy of her niece and another girl, prompting an online debate about if it really happened.

First Coast News can verify the Clay County Sheriff’s office is investigating in the Pine Ridge Plantation community off in Middleburg, and urging parents to call immediately if they’ve seen something similar.

First Coast News can also verify that by Thursday afternoon the department had not received any other complaints.

According to Cavender’s Facebook profile where she posted pictures of the needles in the candy, she works at Children's Educational Services.

First Coast News can verify she does work there, as a staffer told me she works nights cleaning the building. The staffer added she believed this isn't the kind of thing Cavender would make up.

Messages to Cavender’s social media and cell phone were not returned.

On Facebook, she says the girls only went trick-or-treating at Pine Ridge Plantation, specifically these three streets: Pine Lake Drive, Pine Island Court and Ember Glow Lane, the same area the sheriff’s department is canvassing but has not found another family reporting a similar incident.

First Coast News can also verify the nearest hospital Orange Park Medical Center has not seen any kids sick or injured because of Halloween candy.

"Luckily this Halloween we haven't seen anything that's worrisome but we're on heightened suspicion always around this time of year for anything like that,” said Dr. Ron Koury, who works in the ER.

For those skeptical about the claims, he says you’re better off safe than sorry.

"It usually is just Facebook rumors, things like that, but there are rare incidents where this has happened,” Koury said.

