JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's HPV Awareness Week and doctors are urging parents to get kids vaccinated, but there are things some parents aren't sure about when it comes to the HPV virus and the vaccine.

Do most people get HPV sooner or later?

First Coast News can verify that's true, according to Dr. Russell Smith, head and neck surgeon at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"Probably everyone has probably been exposed to some form of HPV," Smith said.

That's backed up by the CDC, which says nearly all men and women will get at least one type of HPV at some point in their lives.

Can HPV lead to cancer?

That one is also true, according to pretty much every medical source, including The National Cancer Institute, which says cervical cancer is the most common, affecting some 500,000 women each year.

HPV can also lead to vaginal, anal and penile cancers, as well as cancers of the mouth and neck area.

Is it just for girls?

That one is false, according to Dr. Mobeen Rathore, of Wolfson Children's Hospital. He says the vaccine is effective in preventing cancers only males can get but also prevents males from infecting sexual partners.

"Parents should encourage their daughters and sons to get the vaccine," Rathore said.

Does it lead to sexual activity in younger kids?/

First Coast News can verify that is also false.

A 2012 study published in Pediatrics found among 1,400 girls, HPV vaccination "was not associated" with increased sexual activity-related outcomes like pregnancy and STDs.