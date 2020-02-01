VENICE, Fla. — They went searching for shark teeth but came up with a camera instead.
A group of buddies diving about a half-mile off the coast of Venice recently say they found a GoPro camera about 30-feet down at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.
So they brought it up and powered it on—it still worked.
On it, the friends say they found several videos of a man along with a group of friends on what looks like a charter boat.
The friends took this screengrab from one of the videos found on the GoPro. This is the man they're trying to track down:
Since the buddies post regularly about their adventures on their ‘iHUNTdeadThings’ Facebook and YouTube pages, they figured a post about the GoPro would easily help them track down the owner.
But so far, no luck.
Now they’re hoping to spread the word.
If you recognize the man, you can contact iHuntdeadThings through their Facebook page.
