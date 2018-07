JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Commuters heading toward Mandarin on the Buckman Bridge Wednesday morning were met with heavy traffic congestion during rush hour.

A vehicle crash that happened on I-295 southbound on the bridge around 6:45 a.m. blocked the left lane for several hours.

BUCKMAN: crash on the side going toward Mandarin, semi vs a car. Left lane blocked #KatiesCommuters pic.twitter.com/ddL1okQLwB — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) July 25, 2018

FHP didn't report any injuries. No other details were released at this time.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2018 WTLV