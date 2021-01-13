VA Outpatient Clinic offering drive-thru vaccines in Jacksonville

Veterans who are 75 and older who receive care at the Jacksonville VA OPC are eligible to receive the vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veterans who qualify can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the VA Outpatient Clinic in Jacksonville.

The North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System began drive-thru vaccinations on Tuesday.

The hours are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Jacksonville VA Outpatient Clinic located at 1536 N. Jefferson St.

Veterans who are 75 and older who receive care at the Jacksonville VA OPC and who have not yet received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Veterans need to bring their Veteran ID card and wear a short sleeve shirt. They are also encouraged not to report to the VA clinic before 8 a.m. Those who report prior to clinic start time may be issued a parking citation or directed to relocate by local law enforcement

In order to get a shot, veterans must be enrolled and eligible for VA health care benefits

To promote physical distancing, no more than two veterans will be vaccinated per car and all vets must wear a mask/face covering during the vaccination process

After being vaccinated, veterans must be able to return to the Jacksonville VA OPC for a 2nd dose in 28 days

Appointments are not required; however, veterans must come on the correct day that corresponds with the last digit of your social security number as noted below:

SSN ending in 0 - Jan. 12

SSN ending in 1 - Jan. 13

SSN ending in 2 - Jan. 14

SSN ending in 3 - Jan. 15

SSN ending in 4 - Jan. 19

SSN ending in 5 - Jan. 20

SSN ending in 6 - Jan. 21

SSN ending in 7 - Jan. 22

SSN ending in 8 - Jan. 25

SSN ending in 9 - Jan. 26

The clinic will not be open on January 16-18, January 23-24.

What you need to bring with you:

For expedited check-in, please review, print and complete the CDC Pre-vaccination Checklist and the Moderna Vaccine Emergency Use Authorization document. Please have these and your Veteran Identification Care card with you on your scheduled day for vaccination to assist our team in the process.

What to expect on the day of your vaccination:

Signage will provide instruction to the drive-thru location. From N. Jefferson Street turn on W. 4th St and then right on to Illinois Ave.

The entrance will be through the Illinois Avenue gate. Please do not block intersections or road entry/exit points.

Have your completed CDC Pre-Vaccination Checklist and the Moderna Vaccine Emergency Use Authorization document, along with your Veteran Identification Card, ready to present to our screeners.

After receiving the vaccine, you will be required to wait 15 to 30 minutes to be monitored for any reactions to the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine requires two vaccine appointments. During your check-in process, you will be scheduled for the second dose 28 days from the first received dose. Both vaccine appointments must be at the same site of care to ensure you receive your vaccine from the same supplier.

MORE:

If you have any COVID-like symptoms or have had a severe allergic reaction to any other medication and/or vaccination that was given by a syringe in the past, you need to contact your primary care team prior to being vaccinated

If you have had any other vaccine within 2 weeks, the VA will need to schedule you at a later date

If you are unable to make the day listed above, the VA will offer additional dates once we have completed these initial vaccinations