A newly commissioned ship can now call Naval Station Mayport 'home, sweet home.'

Billings was commissioned at Key West on Aug. 3.

Back in June, the future USS Billings collided with a cargo vessel after departing from a dock.

According to witness reports, the incident happened when the USS Billings departed a wharf with the assistance of two tug boats. Witnesses say it lost control and hit the vessel that was behind it.

The USS Billings will docked in Mayport on Wednesday around 10 a.m.