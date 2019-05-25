WASHINGTON -- 645,000 poppies are placed on the National Mall in honor of the 645,000 plus American service men and women who've given their lives for freedom.

The USAA Poppy Wall of Honor returned for the second year on the National Mall this Memorial Day weekend. The wall is located on the southwest side of the Reflecting Pool.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is seen reflected in the USAA Poppy Wall of Honor on the National Mall in Washington, Friday, May 24, 2019. 645,000 poppies are displayed in the wall for the Memorial Day weekend to commemorate lives lost in service. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

AP

RELATED: Moving photo captures flag being placed at Tomb of Unknown Soldier during severe rainstorm

This year, the USAA Poppy Wall of Honor has some additions, honoring the 75th anniversary of D-Day. There's a short video featuring paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division.

The poppy wall is open for visitors until Sunday.

RELATED: LIST: Events in DC to honor the fallen service members this Memorial Day Weekend