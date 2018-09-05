Shonda Smith, 37, died at the hospital after being shot on the Westside early Wednesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

Jeremy Murkey, 37, has been arrested as the suspect in this homicide case.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the Park West Emergency Room from a call saying a woman had arrived with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, deputies assessed a vehicle on the scene and interviewed the individual who transported Smith to the hospital. Smith was in critical condition when she arrived and died in the hospital later in the morning, according to police.

Around the same time as the initial 911 call, JSO received a second call from a nearby location on Diamond Leaf Dr., a single family residence, regarding a victim who was shot. Authorities secured that location and believe the two incidents to be related.

According to neighbors of the victim, Smith was a mother of two and was in a relationship with Murkey.

Murkey has his first court appearance Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

