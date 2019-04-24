The management company for D. Ray James Correctional says that one or more staff members actually did sustain minor injuries as a result of numerous fights that broke out inside the facility on Monday night.

In a previous update, the Geo Group said that no staff members were injured during the fights.

In an update sent to us on Wednesday, Geo Groups says that D. Ray James Corrections continues to operate under "modified movement" conditions following the altercation between inmates.

Here is the Geo Group's updated statement:

"The D Ray James Correctional Facility in Folkston, Georgia continues to operate under “modified movement” conditions following Monday night’s altercation between two inmate groups. Due to a vigilant response by staff, the disturbance was quickly contained and injuries to both staff and inmates were minimal. There continues to be no threat to public safety and the community."

Several ambulances left the prison early on Tuesday morning while our team of reporters was outside. At this time we do not know the identities of those that may have been injured.

The public information officer for the prison told us the institution is still secure and that there is no threat to the outside public.