UPDATE: The missing child has been found safe

Quinton Brubaker-Gass, Jr. was reported missing Wednesday, May 2 in Perry, Florida.

JSO also says the teen may be driving a black, 2015 Chrysler Town and Country van with Florida tag HYZ Z61.

According to authorities, he may be in the Jacksonville or the surrounding areas and due to circumstances surrounding his disappearance, JSO is asking for assistance in assuring his safety.

Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of Quinton Brubaker-Gass, Jr. please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or at JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

