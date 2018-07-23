LAKELAND, Fla. -- The man shot by a convenience store co-owner who accused him of stealing beer has died.

Rennie Defoe Jr., 43, died Saturday at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. He had suffered gunshot wounds to his left arm and chest.

Store co-owner Mehedeun Hasan, 22, now is charged with second-degree murder, which is upgraded from attempted second-degree murder. Hasan also is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies say Defoe last Tuesday walked into the Combee Road store and left with three 18-packs of Natural Ice beer without paying. Hasan went after him with a 9mm handgun and shot him as Defoe began to back up to leave.

He later crashed his car in the area of East Main Street and Fish Hatchery Road.

Defoe did not show a weapon and only made verbal threats, the sheriff's office said.

