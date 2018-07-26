UPDATE: Both individuals involved in the "possible abduction" at The Avenues mall have been located safe. JSO says the two contacted police themselves after seeing it on the news.

Police say this is not an abduction and no crime is believed to have been committed.

Avenues Mall Incident - Both individuals have been located safe. After seeing it on the news, they contacted police themselves. It is not an abduction, no crime is believed to have been committed. Thank you to everyone for helping us get the word out so quickly. https://t.co/mPCh98wAsE — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 26, 2018

_______________________________________________________________________________

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is handling what a witness called a "possible abduction" at The Avenues Mall on the Southside Thursday evening.

Police are seeking a white SUV being driven by the man in question described as a thin, black male who may be between 5'10" and 6' tall. He is also described as wearing a dark grey, long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and white tennis shoes.

Avenues Mall incident: White SUV in photos is being sought. Being driven by a black male, 5'10" - 6', thin, dark grey long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, white tennis shoes. Female we are concerned about is described as an olive-skinned female, brown long curly hair, around 5'5". pic.twitter.com/2bufyjaRSI — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 26, 2018

In the Sheriff's Office's tweet, they include a photo of the SUV in question.

The female accompanying him is described as an olive-skinned female in her late teens, early 20s, with brown curly hair and about 5'5" tall.

The man was observed on surveillance footage following and watching the woman before the incident took place.

Avenues Mall incident: Image of male police are trying to identify/contact. SUV being driven possibly has a temporary tag. Call the police right away if you see this vehicle or individuals involved. pic.twitter.com/tmmX3UcBXo — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 26, 2018

Police ask that anyone who knows someone who fits the female's description and may have been at the mall working or shopping Thursday afternoon/evening, to contact police immediately.

JSO says it is undetermined if these two individuals know each other, but the incident was called into police as a "reported abduction from witnesses near the Belk parking lot."

Police are trying to verify the safety of the female.

© 2018 WTLV