UPDATE: Both individuals involved in the "possible abduction" at The Avenues mall have been located safe. JSO says the two contacted police themselves after seeing it on the news.
Police say this is not an abduction and no crime is believed to have been committed.
_______________________________________________________________________________
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is handling what a witness called a "possible abduction" at The Avenues Mall on the Southside Thursday evening.
Police are seeking a white SUV being driven by the man in question described as a thin, black male who may be between 5'10" and 6' tall. He is also described as wearing a dark grey, long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and white tennis shoes.
In the Sheriff's Office's tweet, they include a photo of the SUV in question.
The female accompanying him is described as an olive-skinned female in her late teens, early 20s, with brown curly hair and about 5'5" tall.
The man was observed on surveillance footage following and watching the woman before the incident took place.
Police ask that anyone who knows someone who fits the female's description and may have been at the mall working or shopping Thursday afternoon/evening, to contact police immediately.
JSO says it is undetermined if these two individuals know each other, but the incident was called into police as a "reported abduction from witnesses near the Belk parking lot."
Police are trying to verify the safety of the female.