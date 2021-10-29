UPDATE: 55 jurors have range of exposure, bias in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Here's what we know about the 55 people who could decide the case against three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's death.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — At the end of two weeks, 55 potential jurors have been selected out of a total of 174 interviewed -- or an average of about 6 a day. Nine more are needed to reach the goal of 64 potential jurors from which attorneys can select a panel of 12 plus four alternates.

The juror profiles below are compiled from notes taken by multiple pool journalists working inside the Glynn County Courthouse. Pool reporters are required because of limited seating due to COVID, and because the judge has disallowed video or audio broadcasts in order to protect juror identities.

All personal identifying information has been removed from these notes for the same reason.

JUROR NO. 39

Appears to be a white man in his 40s or 50s. He is a company executive.

Thinks he knows William "Roddie" Bryan – said he “looks familiar,” but added he’s lived in the community for more than 45 years. Has no opinion about him.

Went to high school with Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis. Votes based on the issue of guns.

Has negative feelings of Greg and Travis McMichael. Knows Diego Perez, a neighbor of the McMichaels who was one of the first people on the scene after Arbery was killed. Helped the McMichaels in another search for someone they thought was breaking into homes about two weeks before the fatal shooting.

“Actively researched” the case. Before appearing for jury duty, clicked on some of the court documents listed on the clerk’s website, which were listed alongside juror instructions. (They have since been removed.) Said he can set aside the information he learned.

"I’m still leaning one way or the other. I just don’t know what kind of evidence is going to presented. I just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Said everyone in the community is familiar with the case to some degree.

Has seen the video of Arbery’s shooting a “couple of times” and thinks he knows what may have happened. “It’s hard to erase some of the video, but … I can follow the facts.”

Has read about the case in the news, but his opinion of the case has been formed through the media coverage and not the video. “I’m not sure which way I’m leaning.”

Asked if the race of those involved helped form his opinion of the case, he said no.

Asked if he was balanced in the middle, said, “I’m not really sure that’s where I am. Someone was murdered. That’s all I know.”

JUROR NO. 41

Appears to be a white woman in her 30s or 40s. Married with children. Works in healthcare, owns many firearms.

"My husband and father in law have known [Roddie Bryan] for years...but personally I don't." She says they have not formed an opinion about the case one way or another but they have discussed it.

Wrote on her juror questionnaire: "My coworkers are friends with Roddie's wife, we discuss this case all the time."

Said she knows all about this case. "You watch it on TV, you see it on Facebook and everything that’s in the media to see -- I know.” But she feels she can put aside everything she's heard.

"It's nerve-wracking...America is crazy."

Said she's nervous about being here: "Yes, who's not!"

JUROR NO. 44

Appears to be white woman, married with children, works in food related business.

Supports Black Lives Matter movement. "It feels like there needs to be some change." Wants to teach her daughter to respect everyone. “I don’t have to worry about being approached because of the color of my skin, or because they way I walk, or the way I talk.”

Thinks Black people are unfairly treated in the criminal justice system.

Said her husband has followed the case closely and has a negative view of the defendants. “When I got the jury summons, my husband was adamantly against the defendants.”

She never watched the video the whole way through. "It's hard to make an opinion on something you don't know 100% is true or false." Her husband is the one that encouraged her to fill out the jury questionnaire, she didn't want to.

She insists she really doesn't know any of the facts of the case: "If the video isn't clear how can you make a snap judgement?"

The woman said she believes she could be fair and impartial and would refrain from discussing the case with her husband at home. “I don’t know what happened. The only people who know what happened were there.”

Asked if she believes race played a role in the case, says: “We can’t go around our daily lives with our eyes closed and not see something that’s been ingrained in us since we were kids.”

Asked if she wants to serve on the jury: "I keep going back and forth I'm so scared and nervous about what the repercussions could be" but wants to do her civic duty.

JUROR NO. 52

Appears to be a white woman. Educator, Married, husband is former law enforcement. She sees “the good and bad” in the profession.

Has seen the video of the shooting at least once, can’t recall exactly how many times. “I just remember thinking I didn’t want to watch it again.”

Scale of 1 to 10, she's a 4 in terms of her knowledge of the case. At the beginning she was curious about the case, now she's more curious about "the process and how it works" as a citizen.

Doesn’t watch news but gets information from following local media organizations on Facebook. Has followed the case, but not extensively, and has shared articles about the case online. “At the very beginning, I was curious about it since it’s in our community. Some of the things I’d post, I didn’t even read the entire article.”

Is a member of at least two Facebook community groups. Said the majority of the comments posted online about the shooting had been negative.

She's seen the video at least once, remembers thinking "I just don't want to watch it again. There's no point in watching it again."

Is concerned about "making sure my name is out of the news"

JUROR NO. 62

Appears to be a white man in his 20s or 30s.

Knows Greg McMichael and Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis. Has prior law enforcement experience, family members in law enforcement, hopes to become a Glynn County police officer. McMichael is “a friend of my father’s and he’s been over to our house multiple times.” Met Jackie Johnson “on a number of occasions” as well as Keith Higgins. Lives down the road from Royal Oaks and Satilla Shores.

Has firearm training from being in the military and owns a lot of firearms, but didn't want to say how many.

Said he would be able to listen to the evidence.

JUROR NO. 72

Appears to be a white woman in her 20s or 30s.

Has lived in the area since childhood. Works in retail. Owns firearms, votes based on the issue of guns. Father is retired law enforcement. Gets her information on the case from news outlets and social media.

Has publicly expressed that "it wasn't justified what happened to Ahmaud Arbery and I believe that I don't believe in vigilante justice." Believes it was a hate crime, but told prosecutors she understands the defendants are not being charged with that.

Said her negative feelings about defendants come from the media, but can "absolutely" give them a fair trial. "I think I've always been a pretty objective person.” Hasn’t formed an opinion on Bryan.

Considers the Confederate flag to be a racist symbol: "I don't know if they understand how it may make other people feel or they may feel that's their heritage, but my own personal belief is not the same.”

Believes police don't always treat Black people, POC and white people the same. Supports BLM but said it would not affect her ability to judge the evidence in this case. Says if Arbery had been white "it probably wouldn't have happened."

"If it was a white guy running through the neighborhood I don't think he would have been targeted as a suspect.”

Believes "a crime was committed," but says she can accept the presumption of innocence.

Defense attorneys asked to strike Juror No. 72 for cause noting she considered the incident "vigilante justice" and "a hate crime," and that she used emotion to describe Arbery's loss of life and said she knows all about the case.

Prosecutors countered that the juror said she will “absolutely” follow the law and "have a clean slate in her head.” Judge denied the cause challenge.

JUROR NO. 76

Appears to be a white man in his ‘60s. Retired, widower. Recently moved to area. Owns two guns.

Previously served as foreperson on a jury that was able to reach a verdict but that it was "very difficult."

Knows a witness and told her he was summoned for jury duty but indicated he would not give her testimony more weight.

Asked if he's looked into the case and why, he appears to get emotional. When the prosecutor asks him if he needs a moment, he replies "It's a little nervous I appreciate this opportunity."

Added, "I just get a little choked up at times. It's all just my personality. I'm an emotional person."

Is a 5 out of 10 in terms of his knowledge of the case. Says he can make a decision solely based on the evidence. Makes decisions by doing research and educating himself. "I'm pretty anal and very meticulous.”

Only has a problem with open carrying of guns when the person looks suspicious.

JUROR NO. 79

Appears to be a white woman in her 30s or 40s. Works retail, some law enforcement background. Family in law enforcement.

Does not own firearms ("I'm just not comfortable with them. I'm all for guns, I'm scared of them.”)

Believes police may not treat POC and white people equally. "I think a lot of times they profile Blacks."

"There's probably a lot of facts that the public is not aware of too, I don't want to draw a decision just on hearsay.”

Worried about cameras because Brunswick is a small town, but thinks she can be fair and impartial.

JUROR NO. 140

Appears to be a Black man in his 30s or 40s. Lived in the area for more than a decade, is married with children. Has a handgun in his home. “Just home protection.”

Family in law enforcement. Witnessed a murder and had to testify. Knows some of the other jurors.

Has seen the video of Arbery's death three times. Asked if he has an opinion about the defendants’ guilt or innocence: “No.”

On juror questionnaire described the incident this way: “Ahmaud was out jogging that he stopped and was confronted by these men with guns and they got in a fight and he was shot.

Believes most people have some kind of mental illness. "My personal opinion is there is something wrong with everybody.”

Does not have an opinion on whether police treat white people and people of color equally, it varies by area. "I can't really comment on the police job because I know they do have a difficult job.” “They are just normal people at the end of the day.”

Says he never posted any “I Run With Maud” posts, and that he never liked or commented such posts. Is not concerned about retaliation in issuing a verdict. Says he has not seen billboards, bumper stickers or T-shirts in town about the case.

Is questioned by defense attorney Kevin Gough about his Facebook friends -- including County Commissioner Allen Booker, Theawanza Brooks (Arbery's aunt), a mayoral candidate (Travis Riddle), an unnamed local celebrity, and John Perry, president of local NAACP. He said he doesn't know them.

Defense attorney Kevin Gough asks for a cause strike on Juror 140, saying his answers were not candid. “I’m concerned this juror says he doesn’t know who his elected officials are,” Gough said. “He doesn’t seem to be concerned about billboards.”

Prosecutor says the juror was incredibly candid. “The idea that everyone is as civic-minded and politically interested as Mr. Gough is that’s not necessarily true for every juror.”

Judge denied the cause strike.

JUROR NO. 143

Appears to be a Black man in his early 40s. Born in Glynn County.

Former Glynn County PD and Marine Corps, has witnessed crimes, made arrests. Owns "a few" firearms, always carries a gun. Knows Glynn Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis.

Has seen the video at least twice. In juror questionnaire described incident as: “A young person was shot by 2 possibly 3 people who believed he was burglarizing their neighborhood.” Agrees that what he saw is not evidence. Says he could base his decision on the evidence and the law.

Said he supports BLM because he has participated in events related to Juneteenth. “If that is supporting it [BLM], then yes I did.”

Has an important family event in the middle of the trial.

Asked if he's able to consider a defense that is based on self-defense or citizen's arrest, says "Police ain't always present. Sometimes you need good people that exist.”

Saw video once. “It was everywhere. It was everywhere.” Asked if he has thoughts beyond the description of the incident in the questionnaire, he says no. “There’s three sides to every story mine yours and …”

Defense attorney Gough asks if they’ve met or if he represented one of his relatives. Juror tells Gough he doesn't know him or know anything about that. “I’ve seen you on the news but no, we haven’t met before.”

Exchange gets contentious. Gough asks if defended some of the juror’s family members. Juror said he has many siblings, doesn’t know Gough.

Asked if he’s seen BLM items, billboards around: How does it make you feel every day? “I don’t have a bumper sticker. I ain’t putting up no yard signs.”

Juror sighs heavily after being excused.

Gough asks to strike the juror for cause, citing a lack of candor, saying his answers were evasive. Said he’s concerned that the juror claimed he never met and would not recognize the Arbery family. Judge denies the request.

JUROR NO. 158

Appears to be a white older man. Former military, law enforcement. Witnessed colleagues get killed in an ambush.

Knows Kevin Gough from a Republican Party event. Has been a member of the Republican party for 50 years. Knows Glynn Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis, another juror.

Not “perfectly impartial.” Can you decide the case based on evidence? “I believe so.”

“There’s a whole lot about this case that I don’t know, however, I have been exposed to the video and I also watched the GBI present their case early on, on television.”

Could you base your decision on just what you heard in court? “I honestly believe I could”

Said his knowledge of the case was a “7” on a scale of 0-10. Discussed the case with others. “A lot of the conversation I had with coworkers was ‘what do you think the truth is?’ … A lot of the discussion was ‘where’d that happen?’ I’d never heard of Satilla Shores. I thought it was somewhere else.”

Said none of the discussions were about guilt or innocence. “It was: ‘can you believe this is going on?' and 'I can’t believe they’re showing video.’”

“You can see a portion of the video and think you know the story.”

“Quite frankly I don’t believe anything the media produces at all.” Asked if he’s formed an opinion about how race factors into the case: “No sir.”

JUROR NO. 161

Appears to be a white man, 40s or 50s. Married with a child. Owns guns.

Knew Ahmaud Arbery, knows Marcus Arbery Sr., Greg McMichaels, Roddie Bryan, Glynn Schools Chief Rod Ellis, former DA Jackie Johnson. Knows other potential jurors.

Knows the defendants and officials from contracting work, doing jobs for them. Knew Ahmaud Arbery because he played football with his son but said Arbery "didn't really stand out” to him. “Does the fact that your son played football with Mr. Arbery would that affect you as a juror?” “Not at all.”

Asked if he discussed the shooting with his son: “Yes.” Asked if his son expressed an opinion about the case: “No not really”

Searched for the video after hearing about it through. His knowledge of the case is a 9 out of 10. Watched the video “a lot.”

According to his description of the incident on his juror questionnaire: “Travis shot Maud and he was with Greg McMichael it started as a citizen’s arrest” and "ended in a murder." Acknowledges he doesn’t know the legal distinction between murder and homicide. Says his understanding about it being a “citizen’s arrest” is based on Greg McMichaels’ law enforcement background.

Could change what he knows based on evidence in the courtroom. Won’t feel pressure from his job or anywhere else about the verdict.

Doesn't have an opinion on the guilt or innocence of Bryan.

JUROR NO. 167

Appears to be a White female in her 50s. Worked in the criminal justice system.

Has negative feelings about Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan. “I feel that based on what I've seen I think they may have taken the actions further than it needed to be, but I don't know all the facts."

"Taking someone else's life to me is a serious offense."

Has formed or expressed an opinion about the case, but said "not really" when asked if she has formed an opinion on guilt or innocence. Based on what she's seen, "rights were possibly ... violated."

Knows Glynn Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis.

Supports Black Lives Matter. Says people of color are not treated fairly or by police. "There are some [officers] that have a bias."

Asked if race plays a part in this case: "Possibly."

"Explain that for me. How so?"

"I think if it was a white man running, I don't think anybody would have thought twice about it. … I don’t think that they would have gone after someone if they were not a Black.”

Asked where that opinion would fit in her decision making: "The facts would speak for themselves. I’ve been known to change my mind on something, even if you talk to my husband. Is willing to consider possible defenses presented in this case, including self-defense.

Asked about her response on the juror questionnaire that Arbery's “rights were violated,” said she needs all the facts to make a judgement on this.

Took issue with the amount of time former DA Jackie Johnson took to recuse herself. “She should have laid her cards all out on the table and let the judge make the decision."

Said in earlier conversations with friends, that “Based on the information we all had we all came to the same conclusion, thinking that a crime had happened.” Said that won't impact her decision making because they “don't have all the facts.”

As for Roddie Bryan: "I guess I really don't understand why he was there."

Said on questionnaire that she was a 1 on a 1-10 scale of knowledge about case, but changed that to 4 during individual voir dire.

JUROR NO. 168

Appears to be a White female in her 50s, married. Works in retail. New to Brunswick, owns no firearms. Husband drives a pickup truck.

When asked about the case on juror questionnaire, responded, “Have not followed enough to form any opinion” and “I do not know enough about the case to form an opinion about anything.”

Said she has had "occasional, brief and general" conversations with family about what was in the news, but not a discussion of guilt or innocence.

Asked if the video left an impression, said no, "nothing that overly impressed me. It was a horrible situation as everyone thinks but nothing is ever as it seems to be. I take things with a grain of salt until proven otherwise."

“I don’t think the video is the whole story I think the video is part of the story. I think there is a lot to the story and that’s what [this case] is to find out.”

Said she can give fair and meaningful consideration to a self-defense claim. “I think that everybody is entitled to a fair trial. I think everybody is entitled to have their stories heard and be judged accordingly."

Does not have concerns about the aftermath of the verdict. Has not posted or liked anything online about the case.

Defense attorney Kevin Hogue notes her “sparse” responses. “We don’t know a lot about you. Is there anything else you think we should know about you that could affect your ability to be an impartial juror?”

“I don’t think so. I think that everybody is entitled to a fair trial. I think everybody is entitled to have their stories heard and be judged accordingly. As I said we don’t know the whole story until it is presented to us and we should not make judgments about things we don’t know everything about.”

“A lot of things aren’t the way they seem in the news media and we have to take the facts as we know them, and I believe in the justice system.”

JUROR NO. 170

Appears to be a white male in his late 50s.

Has a negative view of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan.

Has not watched the video, said it initially felt voyeuristic. “At that point it was -- not quite lurid -- it was: ‘Hey look at this!’ I just didn’t want to buy into something like that.”

“I didn’t want to see somebody killed. …I didn’t look it up on the internet. I just felt I didn’t need to see it.”

Says he did listen to it, however, when others were watching. “There was three distinct shots shot pause shot pause shot and it just seemed I don’t know – I’m being totally honest -- my thought was the space between it [the shots] seemed like it was more calculated than just an action that went bing bing bing.”

Knows Kevin Gough (not personally, through Facebook). Prior jury foreperson. Owns no firearms. Had one DUI arrest “a long time ago.”

“I haven’t done a whole lot of research, but I read the initial article when it came out in The New York Times … How it was portrayed, it seemed not like a good situation.”

“I wouldn’t say it was a strong opinion, just based on what I’ve read and heard, it seems pretty cut and dried.”

Discussed the case with others. “When it came up in conversation, I said something to the effect of it doesn’t matter if Mr. Arbery was guilty of stealing or not that makes no – he doesn’t deserve to be shot.”

In jury questionnaire, described the incident this way: “They cornered him, he ran away, they cornered him again and he was shot.”

“I just can’t see how it would justify shooing somebody.”

“The only time I’ve heard of citizen’s arrest is in the Andy Griffith show.”

Could you give fair consideration to self-defense?” “Yeah, I think I could ... I would listen to both sides and try to be as impartial as possible. I am a strong believer in the court system, and everyone deserves their day in court. It’s the foundation of our country, it’s the rule of law.”

JUROR NO. 218

Appears to be a Black woman in her 40s. Works in retail stock rooms, raised in the area. Owns no firearms.

Has negative opinion about Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, Roddie Bryan. “Yes, they are guilty.” Got her information about the case from the internet, YouTube, saw the video one time. "Someone sent it to me," didn’t seek it out.

Believes that people of color are not treated fairly by criminal justice system, or by the police. “It happens a lot, I just feel that it’s true.”

Asked if she thinks a man was shot due to his color and three men got away? “Yes.”

"Because of where he was at. Majority of the time, I mean, I don’t know, most of the time we don’t really see a lot of young Black people running or Black people jogging everywhere. More white people jogging. You don’t see Black people do that. So it would be out of the ordinary exercising like that.”

Willing to change opinion based on evidence? “Yes.”

Asked if she has a favorable view of Arbery, has trouble with answer, says she’s nervous. Joined a bike ride to raise money for Ahmaud’s family.

JUROR NO. 219

Appears to be a white woman, married.

Wants to serve on the jury: “Yes, I believe there is purpose to everything. If you’re called to do something, if able to do that, you should do that, you should do your duty and not ignore it.”

Said she can be impartial. Prayed about it, “this took a lot of deep thought” and discussion with her husband. “I feel firmly I could do that, open my heart and my soul and my thought processes.”

“I know I can come in with no predisposition and listen and think and work through and abide and seek justice.

“My opinion that I’ve formed is that obviously a crime was committed because there was an arrest. As far as opinion of guilt or innocence, it’s something I’ve been pondering. I think there is guilt somewhere in the outcome of the situation, don’t know fine details of case but I definitely have an opinion that this ended up in a fatality that probably could’ve been approached in a much different way.”

“I believe in the sanctity of every life. I’m obviously going to have negative feelings about that, especially a person who loses life, if they’re young.”

Has had good experience with law enforcement. Owns a gun. Believes that people of color are not treated fairly by criminal justice system, or by the police.

Has negative thoughts about Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, Roddie Bryan. Knows Bryan’s wife casually, through their children.

Was never able to watch full video but when it first released made an attempt to watch it.

Discussed jury duty with her husband. “From the day I received the summons, I let him know so we could lay our plans with our lives, work, should something matriculate from it.”

Regarding jury service: “I just feel like I’ve never been called to jury duty before, so you get a call like that you can’t back out unless you have a valid reason. It’s your duty as a citizen to serve if asked to.”

Concerns about serving: “None whatsoever. Nothing to be fear or be ashamed of.”

It’s still your opinion as of this morning a crime had been committed. “Yes.”

There was guilt somewhere? “Yes.”

You still hold this opinion? “Yes.”

“If I’m chosen, I understand my responsibility is to come in with no opinion [and a] presumption of innocence … to seek truth as to whether or not there is guilt or innocence.”

JUROR NO. 228

Female in her 30s-40s. Knows other jurors. Owns a gun.

Brother was one of the first responders when Arbery was shot. “I don’t really know anything about what he saw, what was involved,” she said. “We didn’t discuss it. I don’t really know much.”

Asked if she had an opinion on the case: “Not really, I don’t, no.” Asked if she could still be impartial: Pause. “Yeah, I suppose so.”

She said there had been talk about the case at work last year, but she didn’t really have an opinion. She’s seen only portions of the video.

“I think I’ve seen clippings of that, maybe from someone at work,” she said. “I’ve never watched it all myself.”

Takes medication that makes it difficult for her to sit for long periods of time. Asked if that would distract her from concentrating on the trial, she said: “Maybe, yeah.”

JUROR NO. 234

Appears to be a white woman in her 20s or 30s. Has close friends in law enforcement, owns a gun, is self-employed.

Doesn’t know much about the case other than headlines on Facebook and bumper stickers saying, “I run with Ahmaud.” She said her husband has tried to talk with her about the case, but she hasn’t engaged. “I go out of my way not to read news or politics,” she said. “I would rather spend my energy elsewhere.”

Has some concerns about how polarizing the case has been in Glynn County. “I think it would be naïve to think there couldn’t be real world repercussions.”

“No matter what direction it goes, people will be upset.”

That fear wouldn’t stop her from weighing the case fairly. “Do I think I can withstand that? Yes. And if called to serve, I will. I wouldn’t have willingly myself put in that position. [I would not have] raised [my] hand for it, but if called, I would do it.”

JUROR NO. 236

Appears to be a white woman in her 40s. Knows Greg McMichaels, DA Keith Higgins, former DA Jackie Johnson, attorney Kevin Gough, other jurors.

Has close friends in law enforcement, owns a gun, worked in the court justice system for four decades. “I know Greg” – has known Greg McMichael for 30 years. She they aren't friends and she would see him at work “just in passing.”

Was involved in preparing some records in the case when copies were requested last year by news organizations. “I know the parts that are redacted that didn’t go out."

Asked if there would be an appearance of impropriety if she served on the jury, given that exposure “I just feel like if was as on the jury that I might present some problem down the road because I was sort of involved.”

Asked about the defendants’ guilt or innocence: “I don’t understand why they took it into their own hands. That’s the only thing that disturbs me about that day. I would have called 911 and let the police handle it.”

Otherwise, said she doesn’t “have an opinion because all I know is what’s been portrayed by media on the news or radio or newspaper or social media.”

“I think it’s a tragedy that the young man died that day,” she said. “I don’t know what led up to, what made those events happen.”

Supported former District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who has been indicted on misconduct charges related to the case, in her failed re-election campaign last year. Husband might post about Confederate history. “I don’t know if I ever have.”

“Do you feel like you’re not the right juror for this case?” “Yes.”

Added, “I don’t want to be a distraction and be a problem for a case that’s already caused problems in our community.”

Judge Walmsley: “Given your knowledge of Greg McMichael, sitting here today are you completely neutral in the case?’’

“Yes.”

Prosecutors moved to strike Juror No. 236 for cause, citing her job in law enforcement and the fact that she knows Greg McMichael. Judge wonders about her role as a document preparer in the case. “I would hate to put a witness on the jury.” [Laughter around.] Says the issue of her role in public records strikes him as “one small headache in a sea of migraines.” Judge denies the motion.

JUROR NO. 246

Appears to be a white woman in her 40s. Wants to serve on the jury -- one of just four the entire week.

Former teacher, military. Works with kids who are victims of violent crimes. Owns no firearms, opposes open carry laws, recognizes other jurors.

Participated in social justice demonstrations, supports Black Lives Matter, LGBT marches, believes people of color are not treated fairly by the criminal justice system or police. Campaigned for Democratic Party.

Believes the McMichaels were perhaps "more vigilant" than normal because of recent break ins. Perhaps he was looked at more closely because of his race.

Over her lifetime she has learned to wipe the slate clean for others and be impartial. Asked if she wants to serve, she says every American should do what they can for their community and not shy away from this.

JUROR NO. 253

Appears to be a Black woman, 40s or 50s. Educational professional. Owns a gun for protection, but said she keeps it at home and never takes it anywhere else.

Looked at case documents online, has close friend in law enforcement, has had good experiences with law enforcement, been the victim of burglary or home invasion, recognizes other jurors.

Has a sister who’s active in social justice causes, but never joins her. “I mostly stay by myself and I don’t get into other people’s business.”

She said she doesn’t know many details about Arbery’s slaying. Has seen video one or two times. Thinks what happened was “wrong.”

“The only thing I can tell is what I’ve seen on TV. A lot about the police were in the area when Ahmaud got shot. That’s about all I know.”

On her juror questionnaire, she wrote that she felt it was wrong for Arbery to be killed. “Before somebody pulls a gun out and shoots somebody, they should stop and think about it first. That’s what I was always taught.”

Believes she can fairly serve as a juror.

Defense moves to strike the juror for cause noting that she believes anytime a life is taken it’s a “crime” and that she is legally “impaired.” Judge denied the motion.

JUROR NO. 258

Appears to be a white male in his 60s. Law enforcement officer with three decades of experince, has close friends in law enforcement. Recognizes other jurors

Has witnessed a crime in progress, been a victim of burglary or home invasion, has had to call 911 to report a crime. Owns a gun, has non-military firearms training. Served on a jury before, has testified in court in the past.

Has seen the video of Arbery being shot on TV news about 10 times but has had little interest in learning more about the case. Says he can be fair and impartial.

“After doing this for so long, it’s really not shocking to me. … When you’ve seen the number of things I have, it’s just another case.”

JUROR NO. 380

Appears to be a Black man in his 60s. Has adult children, previously served on a jury, has relatives in local law enforcement and a close relative in prison.

Respects police but thinks Black people are treated differently.

Saw the cell phone video "about 3 times,” that's all he knows about the case. Said from the cell phone video it looks like the McMichaels had it planned. Thinks race played a role in what happened based on his life experience as a black man. Told his son in Brunswick to be careful after learning of Ahmaud Arbery's death. Son knew Arbery, but not a close friend. Did not discuss the case with his relative in local law enforcement. Hasn’t followed the case beyond what he happens to see on the news. Barely on social media: “old school.”

Has not followed the news since his summons. Passed an Arbery rally after he received his summons. Defense asks, "what does justice for Ahmaud mean to you?" Juror 380 says it means that people want to right a wrong

Said he is still able to put what he saw aside and listen to the evidence and come to a fair conclusion.

(After he leaves, Roddie Bryan’s attorney Kevin Gough says that when Juror No. 380 walked in, Ahmaud Arbery's father nodded at him. Said he is concerned it is a subtle gesture that encourages bias. The other attorneys said they did see the nod. The judge said he did not see it either.)

Defense moves to strike Juror 380 for cause and judge denies motion.

JUROR NO. 381

Appears to be a white man in his 40s. Married, works in law enforcement.

Told prosecutors he knows two witnesses on the list and would likely believe their testimony at trial because he views them as “credible.” Said he took part in the “I Run With Maud” campaign last year in which he ran, and posted a video to his social media. Wanted to support the family after the "tragedy that struck the community."

“The one thing we can count on here in Glynn County is that we can stand as a community unified,” the man replied. “We have seen a tragic loss of life, and any time that occurs, the family deserves closure.”

Has seen the cell phone video about five times. Spoke to law enforcement friends when the video first came out. Isn’t sure chasing Ahmaud Arbery was the best decision by the McMichaels/Bryan.

“Given the gentlemen at that time were not law enforcement”, he said he believed it was handled “poorly.”

“They perceived a crime had taken place and they pursued that subject. It’s my understanding as a former law enforcement officer that when I perceive a crime, the best position for me is as a witness … The first thing I should do is call law enforcement authorities and let them handle that situation.” “Do you believe as they sit here now that they have a committed a crime,” defense attorney asks. “I’d say yes.” “And what crime is that?” “Murder?” the juror responded, phrasing it like a question.

The juror said he could consider the facts of the case and remain objective. “As a prior law enforcement officer, my job is to provide facts,” the juror said. “In this case, with all the videos that are out there, I’m waiting to see facts.”

“We had a tragic incident in this community in a time period where we saw more of those take place. I took pride in my community in how we reacted.”

Said he's not concerned about violence in the community after the verdict: it’s a mostly peaceful community. Is not worried about his safety.

JUROR NO. 383

Appears to be a white woman, owns at least one gun, knows Roddie Bryan. A former educator she taught his child, and knows his fiancé Amy Ellrod socially. Told defense they have not spoken in a while, but she assumes they are still friends and they are friends on Facebook. Also knows three people on the witness list.

Juror says she has an elderly parent whose health is fragile, which may be a distraction.

Has seen social media comments about the case. Has formed no opinion on the guilt or innocence of the three defendants.

JUROR NO. 386

Appears to be a Black man in late 20s or early 30s, owns firearms.

In his juror questionnaire, wrote: "It seemed Ahmaud was scared for his life and chose to defend himself against Travis and Gregory McMichael, who were armed." When the state asked where he had gotten that information, he said "It was everywhere. I saw it on the news. It was on social media. It was a bunch of different places."

“He was just out for a run and what happened to him… he was killed while just out going for a run.” Feels that it was unfair especially two against one. Said he's probably “liked” Run with Maud posts on social media.

Saw the cell phone video several times. Thinks race plays a role in the case. he said since Ahmaud was young and black in a white neighborhood he was targeted. If Ahmaud had been a white man: "I thought about it. It wouldn't have happened."

Does not feel pressure from the community no matter what the verdict is. Talked about the case with his wife when Ahmaud's death initially happened but not frequently.

Could be fair despite his past experiences and thoughts once he sees the evidence

Once witnessed a citizen's arrest when two guys held someone down who tried to break into a car. He said it was fair.

Defense moves to strike Juror 386 for cause and judge denies the motion.

JUROR NO. 395

Appears to be a Black man in his 50s or 60s. Has lived in the area all his life. Knows Marcus Arbery Sr. (he was a couple of years ahead of the juror in school and they did not keep in touch). Roddie Bryan once sold him lawn equipment.

Has negative opinions of Greg McMichael as a parent: “I couldn’t imagine doing something like that as a father with my son.” “I can put it aside. I’m just being honest as a parent.”

Asked if he saw any demonstrators gathering outside or saw the banner outside of the courthouse, he said he doesn’t remember and hadn’t paid attention.

Said his pastor had talked about the case in church and referenced another death that happened in Jacksonville. His pastor prayed for Ahmaud’s mother and her healing. He’s not on social media but has seen information about the case on the news. He hasn’t followed them.

“Somebody got killed, I know that, but the rest of it, what really happened, I don’t know.”

The defense asked the juror why he believed Ahmaud was killed while jogging.

“I have no idea.” Asked if he saw references to ‘jogging’ on the news, he said “that must have been where it came from. Are you saying he wasn’t jogging?”

Said he could be open to hearing a self-defense case: “I mean that’s the only way to form an opinion. You really have to know what happened.”

He said that based on what he’s heard about former DA Jackie Johnson, her handling of case made matters worse.

“The people voted her out, so she did something wrong.” “I really don’t know how it was mishandled, but it was mishandled somehow.”

Juror said he doesn’t know a lot about the case and any negative feeling he has about it won’t impact his ability to make a decision.

JUROR NO. 396

Appears to be a white woman in her 30s.

Knows one of the witnesses. Knows very little about the case -- scrolled past articles and posts on social media. Has not seen the cell phone video. “This case became another case of community impact. It became another example of uniting some and dividing others in the community. That’s been my takeaway of the case so far.”

Wants to serve on the jury. “When you asked the question about who wants to be a part of this, that was me.”

Said she’s able to follow the law and be objective. Currently unemployed due to health issues. Doesn’t feel that will hold her back from serving on the jury.

No opinions on the guilt or innocence of any of the defendants. Didn’t want to be exposed to this case and has been limiting exposure. Had been getting

notifications from the Brunswick News, but when the articles about this case starting coming out “I snoozed them for 30 days.”

Says she hasn’t discussed the case with a lot of people because she’s a homebody. “I tend to live a pretty drama-free life.”

Says she wrote in her juror questionnaire that “two guys murdered another guy” based on the general consensus of people around her. Has not been involved in the BLM movement. “My theory is black white pink purple polka dotted or rainbow, people are people and everybody has rights.”

Asked by defense, “What do you understand about Mr. Arbery?” answers, “I never met him. I don’t know him.”

Feels there are probably entities that are trying to make it about race and that would only happen if the parties involve make it become that. Says there are those who are capitalizing on using certain motivations to create a frenzy. “When people are fighting, they’re not thinking. If they’re thinking, they’re probably not fighting.”

JUROR NO. 402

Appears to be a white man, late 50s/early 60s. Knows Greg McMichaels’ wife Leigh in a work capacity, but hasn't talked to her in at least 5 years and it wouldn’t impact his ability to be impartial.

Concerned the verdict could affect him after the trial. Concerned about being able to reach a verdict without the opinion of the community being a burden on him.

Because of heavy publicity, he’s not confident in juror anonymity. “Whatever verdict comes down is likely to make somebody unhappy, and I have to live here.”

Despite concerns, says he can impartially weigh the evidence.

Hasn’t watched the video at all. “I didn’t need to. A thousand people around me were telling me what they’d seen.”

Has commented on articles regarding the case on Facebook. Read Fox News stories and responded to one post from a CNN contributor he felt characterized Brunswick as a segregated, systemically racist town. Commented, “It is not.”

Thought there might be some bad judgment involved in the case, but preferred to wait until there was more substantial evidence before passing judgment, even before he knew he would be summoned as a juror.

“I would like to think whether I’m chosen or not -- and I’m certainly not asking to be chosen -- that there would be some way to have a fair trial.”

JUROR NO. 403

Appears to be a young Black woman in her 20s or 30s.

Distant relative to a witness. Participated in a protest about the case -- was supporting friends. Some were in favor of arresting the defendants, some were up in the air, some were concerned about the community. “I wasn’t in favor of everything that was going on, but I wasn’t opposed to everything that was going

on.” Did an interview about race relations in Brunswick for a blog that referenced the case. Posted on Instagram about racial injustice using the hashtag #irunwithmaud. Doesn't have a specific opinion about the defendants. Says the hashtag “Justice for Ahmaud” means something for her.

“His life is gone. He can’t speak for himself, so some time of justice has to come out.” When asked what justice is: “Just to acknowledge that something went on.”

Is up in the air on if this case involved race: “I don’t know the facts.

JUROR NO. 414

Appears to be a Black woman, mid 30s.

In her juror questionnaire, wrote that she believed after having problems in the neighborhood, three men took the law in their own hands. Said someone may or may not have been trespassing but she still doesn’t feel that’s a reason for someone to lose their life.

Has negative feelings about guns but said she can put those aside. Would be willing to hear out a self-defense claim.

Asked if she believes the defendants are guilty of anything as they sit in the courtroom right now: “I think that they are guilty of murder, but I think there are all kinds of circumstances that could probably justify murder.”

Believes there could have been a different outcome if the McMichaels had taken different actions such as tackling Ahmaud Arbery.

“I try not to have a negative opinion about anyone,” says she doesn’t feel the events leading to Ahmaud’s death should have happened, but she doesn’t have a negative feeling about Travis or Greg. Felt they shouldn't have used guns but open to hearing what they felt happened.

Asked about liking a post supporting Georgia hate crime bill arising out of shooting. Doesn’t know if this is a hate crime yet, but supports hate crime legislation in general.

Wants to believe race was not a factor and wants to give people the benefit of the doubt. “I would like to believe if Mr. Arbery were white, this would still happen.”

Defense moves to strike Juror 414 for cause and judge denies motion.

JUROR NO. 558

Appears to be an older white woman with two children. Born and raised in Glynn County.

Says her religious conviction may prevent her from rendering verdict? “I just don’t feel like I could judge someone. I’m not capable of it. That would be hard for me to do.”

Prosecutor: “Is it hard? Or you will not. “It was the way I was raised - not to judge people. It would be hard.”

Familiar with the case, saw the video, but “It didn’t interest me enough to follow it.”

Has a planned vacation the week before Thanksgiving. “If I don’t take [the time] I’m going to lose it.” Hasn’t taken a vacation in a year.”

Asked whether she has an opinion on the defendant’s guilt or innocence” “That’s why I can’t make a decision. …. Everybody would have an opinion, no matter who it is. Whether you voice it is another thing. I have both opinions good or bad.”

Meaning you can’t render a verdict? “Probably.”

Said in questionnaire the case is racially motivated, but when asked, “not completely” racially motivated. “Everybody has the right to change their mind.”

“What I have heard, and heard other people talking about, I don’t know if I could choose or not. I really don’t think I could. One way or another. … On both sides there is negative and positive that is right and wrong.”

“I would try to be fair. I would try my best, but I can’t guarantee it. Because I don’t know what else I’m going to learn.”

Says she can listen to the facts and would be willing to consider a defense. “I would consider it all”

Would try best to be fair and impartial “but it would be hard.” Says she can empathize with both parties.

“I truly in my heart, the way I was raised. I don’t think I am here to judge” God puts people on earth for different things. ... I don’t feel qualified.

Defense attorney: “Can you make a decision based on law that court provides? “I’m not sure.” Can you try? “I can try” “I would make my best effort, but I can’t guarantee it.”

Prosecutor moves to strike Juror No. 558 – Prosecutor Dunikoski moves to strike: “She said she can’t render a verdict. I asked very clearly.”

Defense attorney Linda Hogue objects: “she was perhaps less educated” but “she was able to identify good and bad on both sides.”

Judge denies motion, juror is qualified.

JUROR NO. 567

Appears to be a white male in his 40s with a military and law enforcement background and medical training. Knows one of the officer witnesses. Hunts, lived in Glynn County 5 years.

Doesn’t have an opinion as to guilt or innocence, but does have a negative impression of defendants. “I happened to see the video when they played it on the news, and it didn’t look good.”

Has seen the video once. Has concerns about repercussions from serving, including that he’d be recognized and harassed, no matter what the verdict was. “Just a lot of press out there … Just being out there and having my face on TV.” Says he recalls other cases, “just seeing people on the news getting hounded.”

In questionnaire, had said he hadn’t watched the video, has since seen it, but not on purpose. “I wasn’t motivated. It came on while I was watching a game. It came on after and I saw it and said ‘Wow, that doesn’t look good.’’

“I saw two trucks chasing a dude, and I didn’t see actually a person shoot another person, but you could see it off in the distance – smoke – and you could hear the gunshot and I said, ‘That’s not good.’”

Asked if he could consider a citizen’s arrest defense: “It would be difficult” because he disagrees with the law. But says he will “most definitely” follow the law.

Asked if the case is about racism: “I don’t believe so, no.”

No motions, Juror 567 is qualified.

JUROR NO. 571

Appears to be a white woman, married with two adult children.

Has negative feelings about the defendants. “I feel like they’re guilty. … All of them.”

Has seen the video three times. Prosecutor: there are two types of people, folks with opinions that are fixed or changeable. Which are you? “I believe that I can listen to evidence and maybe change my opinion.” Says she can consider a self-defense defense. Has coworkers who are friends with the McMichaels, had discussed it with them. “Basically, just the media. I guess the video itself. Just that they’re familiar with the family.”

Has friends in law enforcement but believes they don’t treat Black and white people equally. “I think they’re a little bit tougher on the black community.”

“If I’m honest, if it was completely reversed, and if the three men were black and the victim were white, they would be arrested immediately.” Says she can set that opinion aside and just focus on evidence and law

On juror questionnaire, wrote: “I believe these three men racially profiled Ahmaud Arbery. I believe they took the law into their own hands because they thought they should.” Adds, “From what I read, there were derogatory statements made over Ahmaud Arbery’s body after he was shot. Do I know that that was true? But I have heard that that happened.”

Was “very surprised” when she received jury summons. Asked if it caused her concern: “Slightly, I guess. … a concern about family, being from a small community. I guess a little fearful. And this country’s crazy sometimes.” Says she would look past these concerns if selected.

Asked if she can set aside what she knows and be open to changing her opinion: “If it was something that I felt morally, my values, that would be more difficult I think.”

Didn’t search case out initially. ‘Prior to getting the [jury duty] notification, not a lot. After I got the notification, a little bit more.”

No motions, juror is qualified.

JUROR NO. 575

Appears to be a white male, late 20s-30s, military background. Has two children. Was late to jury duty, does not own a gun, has lived in Glynn County less than five years.

Thinks policing is unequal. “As my experience as a white person I’m not fearful when police pull me over, I’m not sure that is the case for black people. I believe that minorities get longer sentences than white people typically do.”

Doesn’t worry about repercussions other than “press hounding or something as a result of being a juror. … I don’t like attention on myself.”

Says race played pretty significant part in case. “There have been a lot of racial injustices in the county and our little town is caught up in them. … I feel it is a good thing to highlight when we as a society thinks that things should change.

“I feel like I could be completely impartial … If I were selected, I could listen to what is presented, and I could come to a fair conclusion.”

No motions, juror is qualified.

JUROR NO. 579

Appears to be a white woman in her 40s/50s, has children.

Believes people of color are not treated equally by the criminal justice system. “I can’t say that I have a carved-out core belief, but I think there may be more to it than I really have investigated myself…there’s something maybe”

Remembers when the video came out. “I recognized Brunswick knowing we were going to be moving here … unless you live in a cave, you’ve heard these discussions.”

“I’ve heard people say their opinion. And I just take everything with a grain of salt…”

Says she can look at the facts. “I’m a rules follower. I can separate opinion from facts.”

On questionnaire, described the case this way: “Mr. Arbery was jogging in his neighborhood and he was shot. They thought he was stealing.”

Asked if she thinks the defendants were motivated by race or racism? “That’s a very good question. I can’t answer that. So, I would have to say no because I haven’t seen an overabundance of fact about that.”

No motions, Juror 579 is qualified.

JUROR NO. 580

Appears to be a white woman in her 60s. Has lived in Glynn County less than 5 years, has firearms training, medical background, adult children.

Asked if she’s discussed the case with friends or family says “I have no friends or family down here and I was traveling and actually found out that something happened here. And that was about it.”

“I don’t really have time to watch the news. Don’t listen to it. I guess I would have to say I don’t know much about it”

“I’ve never been a person that judges anything without hearing everything involved in it. I think it was my work background that taught me that.”

Says she is concerned about safety. “Yes, to be honest, safety is a factor. I live very close to here. And if I may be blunt, the state of everything right now, not just in regards to this case, but the state of the world right now, has everyone on edge. So I would fear of being followed home, someone finding out. I haven’t told anybody that I do work with what’s going on, because I just don’t want anybody to know.”

Isn’t concerned about a particular verdict? “No, it would be more about anyone finding out that I was a juror and harassing afterward.”

Said she can set that aside to serve. “I could set it aside, but it would always be in the very back of my mind.”

No motions, Juror 580 is qualified.

JUROR NO. 178

Appears to be a white woman, under the age of 20, the youngest of the potential jurors. Did not graduate high school. Said in juror questionnaire, “I believe from the shooting video that I've seen online that the men are guilty,” but says she has “not really” had conversations about the case. When asked what she’s heard about it says, “I’m not sure.” Soft spoken, almost a whisper at times. Asked the last major decisions she’s made in her life: “I’m not sure.” Dad hunts but no feelings about guns. Gets her news from Instagram and Snapchat. Saw the video “a few times.” Defense attorney Bob Rubin asks how she felt when she watched it: “I don’t know.” Did it scare you, horrify you? “No.”

Said she doesn’t want to serve on the jury. Asked what concerns she has about serving as a juror: “Hmmm, I don’t know.”

Asked if race played a role in the case, says, “I don’t know.” Attorney presses: “You don’t know, or you don’t wanna say?” Juror 178: “Don’t wanna say.” (Judge eventually clears courtroom of spectators including media so attorneys can ask her more about this privately.)

Greg McMichael’s attorney Laura Hogue makes a motion to strike: “This juror is not going to be able to sit in judgement… no criticism, she’s just too young …. She was asked a number of fairly easy questions and was unable to express an opinion.” Hogue notes she said, “I’m young and I don’t wanna judge anyone’s life.” Hogue continues “Your honor, this is a murder case where client’s face serious penalties. I’m asking the court to find this is not a case for this young woman. The idea that a young woman who went to [redacted] grade and is unable to share or talk, and her nerves were visible in the panel. I made a note of how she was shaking. It seems that her answers were inconsistent, she didn’t express concerns in the panel that she did here. I don't think this is the right case and we ask you to excuse her for cause.” Roddie Bryan’s attorney Kevin Gough joins objection, “She doesn’t know who she is. Given the magnitude of this case, she’s just not eligible to serve.”

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski argues that she’s old enough to go to jail if she committed armed robbery. “She’s young but that doesn’t have anything to do with her ability to sit as a juror.”

Judge denies motion to strike for cause. Juror is qualified.

JUROR NO. 195

Appears to be a white woman in her 60s, has lived in Glynn County for just over a year. Jovial, cracks a few jokes. Asked her age responds, “too old.”

Has not seen the video, doesn’t watch a lot of news. Wants to sit on this jury. Became a U.S. citizen several years ago and says, “This is sort of a civic duty I can do. I donate blood and can sit on a jury.”

Somewhat nervous to serve because it’s a big case, but says she’s thought about it and she thinks she can do it.

Says case makes her think “about Rodney King and Breonna Taylor and all of those stories.” Adds, “Seems to me it was race related. They were white, it was a predominately white neighborhood and he was black.”

“I truly believe not all cops are bad, but some are not so nice”

Defense attorney Bob Rubin: What about you makes you think you can be a good juror?

A: “I’m honest. I’m not radical either way.”

Defense attorney Bob Rubin: Are you comfortable debating your opinions?”

Potential juror: “In a jury room yes. This (referencing the voir dire) is horrible, but in a room with a few people I’m fine.”

Doesn’t have friends here, doesn’t know anyone.

Rubin asks how she got a negative opinion of Travis McMichael if she doesn’t watch news. She struggles to answer this, says she’s heard the news some. Finally says, “Look, I live in Glynn County, there’s buildings/murals painted...I’m having trouble answering the question.”

Defense attorney Kevin Gough if she’s a “Never Trumper?" She responds, "Is that relevant? I’m just asking."

Gough: “Well, at least one lawyer thinks it’s relevant.”

A: “Yes I would identify as that.”

Has negative feelings toward the defendants but could base her verdict on evidence presented during trial. Will consider defenses including self-defense and citizen's arrest law.

Says she can be a good jury member because she is not radical in either direction: “I’m honest and don’t have too many options one way or another.”

JUROR NO. 199

Appears to be a Black woman in her 40s – 50s, has three children. Recognizes the McMichaels and Arberys from her job but doesn’t know them personally.

Shared a Facebook posting stating that the defendants “hunted him down and killed him like an animal”

Believes “they were not arrested in a timely manner,” and “The whole case is about racism because it’s Black versus white or white versus Black”

Would consider citizen’s arrest, but doesn’t currently see any evidence of it

Changed her name on Facebook after filling out the jury questionnaire. Defense attorneys ask if that was an effort to hide her posts. She denied that it had anything to do with her Facebook posts about the case and said she frequently changes her name on the site. Records indicate that is the case.

Judge Timothy Walmsley criticizes the defense for questions seeming more like a cross-examination.

Juror is qualified over defense objections.

JUROR NO. 205

Appears to be a white man in his 50s/60s. Has lived in Glynn County less than five years, has friends in law enforcement. Wants to serve on the jury.

In questionnaire, said Ahmaud Arbery shouldn’t have been shot, but after watching a 20/20 special [after he got his jury summons], said he’s more down the middle. “Right now, to me it’s a tied ball game.”

Recognizes defense attorney Kevin Gough from the special -- “you were interviewed alone… you’re famous.”

Says he can form his own opinion, “Absolutely… wouldn't say I’m stubborn, but when I make a decision, I make it on my own.” Raises conspiracy theory about two farmers who said they saw two missiles shoot down Flight 94 on 9/11. “So what do you believe? The cockpit recorder or the farmers? To this day I don’t have an opinion on it.”

Stopped watching TV after the election. “These networks, one says this, one says that… I think, the election, Trump got robbed. I know that for a fact.” Now watches 20/20, 48 Hours, Dr. Phil.

Would consider self-defense and citizen’s arrest defenses.

Attorney Kevin Gough asks him, “Are you looking for fame?” No. “Notoriety?” No. I’m not gonna write a book or anything.

“Is there any reason you can’t be fair or impartial?” No.

JUROR NO. 209

Appears to be a Black man in his 20s. Went to high school with Ahmaud Arbery, knows people in Satilla Shores, has friends in law enforcement. Disagrees with laws that allow people to carry guns. Supports BLM, believes he’s been denied opportunities based on race. Says people of color are not treated fairly in the criminal justice system.

On Arbery’s death: “It stung me when I heard about it”

Believes everybody deserves a fair trial.

Qualified over defense objections.

JUROR NO. 274

Appears to be a white woman, 50s, married with three children. Has lived in Glynn County “on and off” since 1994.

Has gleaned what she knows about the case from national news. “Chuckle at the nonsense online,” she says. “It’s all theories and speculation.”

Has a negative view of the McMichaels. “I wouldn’t be friends with them they’re not my kind of people,” she said.

Pressed about that by the defense attorneys says, “Because they’ve been accused of a crime it’s kind of scary. It’s a fear thing. I’m fearful of them, I guess.”

She adds for emphasis: “They’re driving around with a gun!”

Still, she said, “Everybody deserves a fair trial.”

Says she’s willing to give consideration to defense arguments. “I’d want somebody to do that for me.”

Can’t think of a reason why she can’t be fair and impartial.

Owns a handgun. Once had to fire a gun to scare off a home intruder, but says that will have no effect on her ability as juror. Doesn’t think there should be automatic weapons, should be more background checks

“I don’t think people who have guns are monitored enough.”

Believes law enforcement treats white and Black people differently. “I think it’s more than a trend thing I think it’s really true.”

Asked if she’s open to a citizen’s arrest defense: “There’s always that possibility. ….Yes, I would be fair. Everything is a possibility whatever the outcome.”

After getting her jury summons, she researched the process of being a juror, the responsibilities, caught news at night about the case and protests.

Asked if she walked past protesters outside the courthouse, said: “There was nobody there this morning. … That’s their right; they can do that, as long as they don’t get in my face.”

Asked if she thinks race might be issue in the case: “Probably, but I can’t read their minds, I wouldn’t know,” she said.

Has no opinion as to guilt/innocence of Bryan. Asked if she could be friends with him: “Just completely different lifestyles. Our paths would never cross.”

“I do believe that everybody deserves a fair trial.”

JUROR NO 276

Appears to be a white woman in her 60s.

“I’m not impartial at all,” she says (apparently meaning the opposite). “I mean I’m open, I know a little bit about what happened. I can’t base a decision on what I know. I mean I’m open to both sides.

Does not want to serve. “Nobody wants jury service! I’m sorry, they don’t,” she says, but: “If you pick me as a juror, I have to accept it.”

Not happy to be in court. “It disrupted my way of living. I don’t know how to explain it. I do live differently. I’m a very private person,” and “all of a sudden” she’s sitting in the courthouse and doesn’t “belong here.”

Has an injury that makes it hard to sit for more than a couple hours. “Right now, I’m living off of Tylenol that’s the bottom line.”

Caught maybe 20 seconds of coverage on Court TV when flipping through the channels, a few days before she got the questionnaire. She saw the “guy jogging down the sidewalk” and a man “standing on the back of a truck.”

Sunday night they showed “what was it called? ‘The Killing of Ahmaud Arbery’? I did watch that. And I don’t know what to say I don’t have an answer one way or the other if you were to ask me if it were right or wrong, I couldn’t tell you.”

“I feel like there’s something missing, there’s more to the story, I don’t know how to put it.”

“A juror can only go by the evidence you give them, so no disrespect intended if you get a lousy verdict it’s because you gave us lousy evidence.”

“I’m not going to base a decision on personal feelings I’m going to base a decision on the evidence you give me.”

“I’m willing to listen totally, completely to both sides,” has no problems with hearing a citizen’s arrest or self-defense defense.

Has had a good experience with Glynn County Police in relation to a neighborhood dispute. Does not own a gun.

Said she has not discussed the case. “I don’t know anything about it to discuss with anybody I honestly don’t.” Didn’t know about the case until her brother, who lives out of state, called and told her about it.

Asked if she would be comfortable taking her face mask off given the distance: “I am so paranoid over this virus I’d rather not, I’m sorry.”

She’s trying to describe what she remembers from the show she saw on Sunday: some basic details about the shooting. “There was a scuffle,” she says. Travis got out with his gun. “But you couldn’t see anything when he crossed in front of the truck,” she says. “Did he threaten Travis? Did he himself feel threatened?” Hard to say, she thought. Scuffled again; shot again; it showed Arbery walking away “but then he collapsed.”

She likes to watch Court TV. “I don’t watch a whole lot of news,” she said. She can’t remember what channel the Sunday show was on. “It showed Travis with blood on his hands.”

“I think it was slanting to this being … that it just wasn’t right,” she said of the show.

“Everyone wants closure. I want everyone to have a fair honest trial and closure, and hopefully we’ll bring the community together.”

JUROR NO. 281

Appears to be a white woman in her 20s or 30s. Moved to Brunswick after Arbery was shot.

“If somebody happens to share something on Facebook, I’ll see the headline there; I don’t actively seek out news.” Has talked a bit about the case with parents and husband. She Just knows that these men shot and Arbery.

“… if that makes us sound like bad citizens! I’m just not one to look into the news.” She had never heard of Arbery case until she told people she was moving to Brunswick.

Thinks she would be a fair juror. Says yes in calm, unflustered way to all variants of that question.

Does not own a gun, but doesn’t have strong negative opinions about guns or gun owners.

JUROR NO. 282

Appears to be a white woman in her 60s. Married with three children and owns a couple of guns.

“I’ve real mixed feelings about this whole case. I wasn’t here when it happened, I was on vacation, and I was gone for like a month. I don’t know if we ever know what really happened, I think there’s I just think there’s always two sides to everything.”

Doesn’t have time to watch a lot of TV; think she’s seen the cellphone video two or three times. “I just wonder why they didn’t call a cop instead of doing what they did.” The negative feelings are directed at all three. She could set aside all that and consider defenses.

“I’ve tried not to pay attention to this case. I really didn’t think I’d be here, so I didn’t pay that much attention,” she says. Of her husband: “He could care less about the cases we were too wrapped up in the politics last year.” Says she was disappointed in the outcome of 2020 election, but not the 2016 election.

Asked if race played a role in shooting: “I would assume that,” she says cautiously/uncertainly. “I don’t know why I have that. I’m just assuming that.”

Does not talk about the case. “I just have some friends that have really strong opinions about it, so we just don’t talk about it.”

Wonders: “Why didn’t someone call the police?”

Believes she can be impartial. “Oh, I can be fair,” she says.

JUROR NO. 291

Woman in 20s-30s, possibly white. Married with two small children. Has lived in Glynn County less than 5 years, born and raised in Camden, does not own guns.

Talked a tiny bit about the case with husband but not others. Says it’s too close to home. “I’m very quiet about it -- it’s too close into our area. I don’t do politics anything like that with friends.”

Husband told her the video was released and that his coworkers thought they should be found guilty. “For him I think he strongly feels they’re guilty, maybe. But we don’t talk that much in depth about it,” she says of husband. She herself has not seen the video. Read one article about the charges being elevated: someone showed her “a glimpse” of it.

“Everybody deserves to be heard so I don’t see why now,” she says on defense’s arguments. “With the right evidence I don’t see why it can’t be heard.”

Would you be a fair and impartial juror? “Absolutely. It’s people’s lives. They matter.”

She is passingly acquainted with Amy Elrod.

Hasn’t really read any articles beyond bits of Brunswick News about charges being elevated. “Everybody just deserves a fair trial,” she says. “My parents just strongly put that in our head,” she says.

People have reasons for everything they do whether they are good, bad, selfish; so don’t prejudge. “Like they say, there’s three sides to a story.”

When you said the lives of people matter, what people are you thinking of? “Every human being,” she says. Including the defendants? “Absolutely.”

JUROR NO. 773

The first panelist brought in for individual questioning. Former military, gun owner, has a negative impression of Greg McMichael, but not the other defendants.

“I got the impression he was stalking," the man said, saying he based that opinion on news coverage and from seeing the video of the shooting "fewer than five times."

He said he has not made up his mind about Greg McMichael's innocence or guilt.

JUROR NO. 4

Appears to be a white woman in her mid-60's. Has lived in the area about a year.

Says case is a constant topic of conversation. She acknowledges she has negative feelings against Travis McMichael. "A man died, so yeah I have a pretty negative feeling about that,” added, “I don't feel very good about him.” Doesn't understand why Bryan filmed video or the purpose of filming it.

"I have a negative feeling about the whole incident."

Tried to get out of jury duty because of Covid-19 but judge didn't let her.

Heard about the case when the video first surfaced. Watched video only once. "The fact that I first saw in the NYT was of concern to me,” she said. "There are things that needed to be investigated that hadn't been investigated.”

"None of this makes me feel good" about the outcome of the case regardless of what it is.

Defense seeks to strike her for cause. Attorney Laura Hogue: “This juror originally raised he hand that she was not fair and impartial and that she had negative feelings for defendants.” She supplied an “emotional” juror questionnaire. “She talked about the prejudice she might feel,” and doesn’t understand citizen’s arrest.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski opposes the motion, and said juror said she will try to be fair.

Judge says she indicated she was a critical thinker. She says she simply didn’t understand citizen’s arrest but that will be explained to her. Judge denies motion.

JUROR NO. 5

Appears to be a Black woman in her late 20s-early 30s. She is divorced, has a young daughter and no firearms in the home.

She believes the facts of the case she knows are the “truth” based on what she saw in the news and in discussing with multiple people. Formed an opinion of guilt based on facts – has a negative opinion of the defendants, sees racism in the case.

In terms of the feelings related to the case: "There is negative feelings towards what they have done. The incident itself"

Calls video “disgusting and it was vicious,” but thankfully Bryan videotaped it because “now we can see what happened.”

Believes racial disparity is still very much a problem in society.

Defense attorney Kevin Gough asks to strike the juror for cause. “The way I read her body language is it’s not the content of the video that’s disgusting, but that Mr. Bryan made the video is disgusting.” Said she was only potential juror to have this reaction.

Defense attorney Laura Hogue: “Her opinions are quite fixed, your honor.”

But judge noted that when asked specifically about her opinion of the case, she said she has no opinion of guilt or innocence.