A four-year-old boy has been identified after being found wandering around on the Westside alone on Monday morning.

The Jacksonville Sherriff Office found the boy walking in the 9400 block of 103rd street about 12:20 Monday morning. The child says his name is "MJ" and is four years old.

At 5:00 a.m. Monday, JSO posted on social media that the boy has been identified.

JSO has not released any information about the identity of the parents or if they will be charged.