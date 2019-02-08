No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at the Beach Buggy headquarters building in Jacksonville Beach on Thursday evening.

According to the business, a fire broke out at 9:15 p.m. behind Beach Buggy’s office location at 1420 3rd St. N in Jacksonville Beach. They say that no one was injured in the fire, and it was quickly extinguished by the Jacksonville Beach Fire Department.

They say that Beach Buggy’s services will continue as normal with no interruption in service or hours.

Beach Buggy says that the fire appears to have been caused by a faulty electric vehicle charger and resulted in approximately $100,000 in damage to their vehicles and a few others parked in its vicinity.

Damage to the building onsite was relatively minor.

“First, we want to express our gratitude to the firefighters and first responders who were on scene immediately to ensure no one was hurt and damage was minimized” said Dustin Kaloostian, co-owner of Beach Buggy. “We are so appreciative and thankful for all the outreach and people asking to help with cleanup, building repair, and even lending us their personal golf carts!...”

Beach Buggy is a company that provides free rides to the residents and visitors around the First Coast. They have approximately 8 to 10 seater electric carts and 14 passenger vans.