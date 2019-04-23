A Gators football staffer has been arrested on aggravated cyberstalking charge after deputies say he left threatening messages and told a woman he would "blow up" her vehicle.

Assistant Director of Player Personnel for the Gators Football Team, Otis Yelverton, is still in custody after the Alachua County Sheriff's Office says he repeatedly and maliciously harassed a victim with whom he was previously in a relationship with.

According to the arrest report, Yelverton, 51, was told by the victim to stop contacting her but instead contacted her over 50 times after they broke up.

Yelverton left threatening and harassing phone and Facebook messages according to the report and even once stated he would blow up her car.

Yelverton faces a third-degree felony charge and is still being held in jail.

FCN