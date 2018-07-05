Residents living in the village of La Esperanza in Guatemala, no longer have to travel miles for safe drinking water. It's all thanks to University of North Florida's first female engineering team.

As part of their senior capstone project, Piper Austin, Rosemarie Pinto, Sammy Kovalenko, Amber Slack and team leader Taylor Broussard created a water distribution system to help roughly 1,000 residents.

"So we designed collection tanks and we did hydraulic modeling of the pipes," Broussard said. "Each house received a water meter, a water basin and so now water comes to everyone’s home."

The group spent their spring break engineering the new system that’s equipped with new pipes and the ability to purify water on its own.

"Most people don’t go to school pass the 6th grade and the women and children there are the most affected by not having a water source because they are the ones doing the daily task like cleaning cooking and laundry," Broussard said.

Simple chores quickly turned into arduous tasks because residents were forced to hike several miles to the nearest water source.

"They would have to go way farther on foot, just driving around we saw women having pots on their heads having to balance everything and walk miles and miles on a road with no sidewalk next to it, so it's also very dangerous for them getting on the mountainside," Amber Slack said.

Their work has provided the village with a sense of hope. It’s also served as motivation to continue serving and inspire young minds with a paralleled passion

“It’s not just a man in a suit anymore, it’s women out there caring for the world and making changes and solving problems. You can be anything you want it to be, engineering is so broad

it’s it really not as scary as it sounds I think anybody can do it with enough determination, Broussard said.

The project was funded with help from the Ponte Vedra Rotary Club, UNF, and several non-profits.

The seniors raised money on their own to fund their travel expenses and used what was left over to buy school supplies and sporting equipment for the local school.

© 2018 WTLV