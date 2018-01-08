The University of North Florida is removing the Papa John's pizza chain from its campus following the founder's recent offensive remarks.

In a message to students from UNF's president David Szymanski, he says Papa John's founder John Schnatter "made offensive remarks that devalue others." In response to the statements, UNF has asked its on-campus vendor, Chartwells, to remove the pizza franchise from university.

Chartwells agreed to the request and will be replacing the venue with an in-house pizza outlet, Szymanski says.

In closing of Szymanski's message to students, he states, "UNF stands in unity and solidarity with all members of our community, regardless of genetic information, race, color, religion, age, sex, disability, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin or veteran status."

