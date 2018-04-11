The University of North Florida Police Department is investigating a report of sexual assault at a student housing building.

Police are looking for a Hispanic male, approximately five feet, seven inches tall after a female student said she believes she was drugged and sexually assaulted.

UNF police reported that a female student said she was at a party at the Flats (Building 65) early Saturday morning when she stepped outside to talk with friends. She was then approached by the suspect who offered her a drink. After finishing her drink she said she began feeling groggy.

The victim believes she was drugged then sexually assaulted. After reporting the incident to her professor, they contacted the University PD who began investigations.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the University PD at 904-620-2800.

