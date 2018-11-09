YULEE, Fla.—Nassau County Sheriff's Office Deputy Eric Oliver was struck and killed by a vehicle on State Road 200 in Yulee while in the line of duty Tuesday November 22, 2016.

Photo courtesy of the Nassau County Emergency Management Facebook page

The man he was chasing fled police for several hours but was captured before 7 p.m. in Jacksonville, multiple police sources told First Coast News.

Sheriff Bill Leeper paused with emotion as he explained how Oliver, 32, a 7-year veteran of the force, was hit by a vehicle while he was in pursuit of man fleeing the traffic stop. Oliver was pronounced dead on scene.

Francisco Portillo-Fuentas, an undocumented immigrant, has been charged Tuesday with a slew of crimes.

According to the Nassau County Court, Portillo-Fuentas is charged with aggravated manslaughter, felony second-degree murder, escape, and resisting an officer without violence.

A U.S. Border Patrol Agent was with two deputies at the Gate Gas Station on S.R. 200 near Chester Road who were interviewing six people in a pick-up truck after what Border Patrol calls a chance encounter.

One of the six people in the truck fled on foot and two deputies chased after him across S.R. 200. One deputy made it to the median but Oliver was struck by a vehicle.

Leeper said the woman who was driving the vehicle that struck Oliver stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Todd Bryant, the Division Chief of the Miami Sector for the U.S. Border Patrol, issued a statement saying at least three of the occupants in the pick-up truck were "citizens or nationals of a foreign country and did not have authorization to be present or reside in the United States."

The Border Patrol Agent on scene put the three into his vehicle and arrested them.

One person in the pickup took off in the vehicle after the Border Patrol agent left the vehicle to attend to Oliver after he was struck. That person and the other have since been taken into custody.

Leeper called the man who fled on a foot a suspect in the traffic stop.

Leeper said that he spoke with Oliver's wife and said that Oliver "died doing what he wanted to do. He dedicated his life to protecting the county." Leeper said Oliver would be sorely missed.

Oliver and his wife have a 6-year-old daughter.

All westbound lanes on State Road 200 are currently closed at this time.

Nassau Emergency Management has stated that there is an active manhunt in the area. They advise that all residents avoid the area.

#NassauEM advises all residents to avoid SR200 Westbound: detour via Chester Rd-PaigesDairy-US17. Eastbound SR200 is open. Active Manhunt. — NassauEM (@NassauEM) November 22, 2016

Please Stay Away from SR-200 in Yulee; avoid the North Hampton area. NCSO has manhunt in progress; helicopter and canines are on-scene.

Early Impressions Daycare on S.R. 200 was on lockdown. They told First Coast News they called the Nassau County Sheriff's Office to confirm that they should be on lockdown. The daycare was told it is related to earlier fatal crash, that a suspect "got away." Around 1 p.m., the daycare was taken off of lockdown.

Step by Step, a day care center located on Amelia Concourse near the area of the crash, is not on lockdown, however they have extra security.

Officers seen escorting an ambulance down SR-200. Our @FCNLindsey is one the way to the scene of a fatality involving a Nassau deputy pic.twitter.com/wWFqxDRq9y — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) November 22, 2016

Photo courtesy of Twitter user @paradisenowtrav

