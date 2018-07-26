Starke, Fla. -- Sheriff Gordon Smith received a phone call Tuesday he likely will never forget.

Related: Man shot, killed by deputies after car chase in Starke

"He said I'm telling you, you all shot Dre. He was emotional, my son. I mean you could hear his voice," recalled Sheriff Smith.

He and the undersheriff were in the car rushing back to Starke to the scene were a chase had ended. His deputies had shot a young man who the sheriff says got out of the car armed with a large gun.

The sheriff's son asked his dad if it was true the man who had been killed was Dre. He would soon learn it was.

"This kid has spent time in our office. We know his mama," said Sheriff Smith holding a team picture with him that has been on display in his office. "He spent time at my house. We fished, such a well-mannered young man, and he's a good young man. Good people can do bad things. He without sin cast the first stone."

Devaughdre' Rogers, better known as Dre, was just 7-years-old when Sheriff Smith first met him on the ball field. Dre first knew him as coach. He played on the same team as the sheriff's son and they grew up together.

"The boy loved his mama. She is a good godly Christian woman that does everything in her to raise those kids. I'll never feel the same pain she feels, but I can tell you that to me and several others in this agency we hurt too. And those officers involved they hurt," said Sheriff Smith.

He had just run into him at the store a few weeks ago.

"He was always so respectful. I hugged his neck like I always do and patted his back. Little did I know that would be the last time I get to do that," said Sheriff Smith. "I really hope that one day I'm able to look his mom in the eyes, you know, and tell her everything, all the facts and the truth no matter how hard it hurts."

"It's just a gut punch. There's no other way to say it," said Major Brad Smith, the undersheriff.

Major Smith became Dre's mentor with Take Stock in Children in 6th grade and continued to mentor him until his senior year.

"As soon as we heard that name and realized it was him, probably for about the next fifteen minutes it was dead silent," said Major Smith. "It took it from okay good guys against the bad guys to you know this is family and you know this is our community and you know it's just been ripped apart."

The undersheriff says deputies spotted a car Tuesday they had been looking that for seen outside a house that had been shot up with people inside. A pursuit began and it ended near a community center where children were inside at a summer camp. Dre he said was with two other young men and got out of the car armed with a large gun.

"At a certain point he started running towards the buildings where that was being held at. They were having to make a very quick decision, you know do we let somebody, an armed person that we know has just used the firearm, do we let them get in there, one for hostages, to take hostages or to wreak havoc? And you know and you've got to stop it," said Major Smith.

"One captain told me his first comment was I couldn't let him get to where the kids were. Everything is running through your mind as a cop. It's all split second. It's all fast," said Sheriff Smith.

Two deputies opened fire. Dre, just 20 years old, would die a short time later.

"We want all the public to understand that we are seeking truth. We are seeking facts and that we want to have enough time to look thoroughly at what all transpired before any judgments are passed. So we're asking the public, you know, give us time and trust us and understand that we want what they want, the truth." said Major Smith.

The sheriff says body camera video and footage from two patrol cars is now in the hands of the FDLE, the agency leading the investigation into Dre's death. It will be up to them to decide when to release it. As for the two deputies who fired the shots, they're on paid leave. The two suspects in the car with Dre are both in jail.

"Good kids can make bad decisions because I knew the heart of that kid. I knew what he was about," said Sheriff Smith. "He didn't have a mean heart. He had a good heart. He loved his mama. He may have made some poor decisions in his later teen years, but he was a good kid, a great young man and I just wish I could you know talk to one more time and say you know Dre why didn't you call? Let us help you out and we're trying to find out those answers why he didn't."

© 2018 WTLV