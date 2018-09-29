UPDATE SATURDAY 11 P.M. - JSO has identified the murder suspect in this investigation to be Alonzo Oneal Cole, 34.
Details about the suspect:
- 5'7", 160 lbs, low haircut and beard
- Multiple tattoos to include a number "5" in front center of neck
- Considered by JSO to be armed and dangerous
If you have any information that could assist JSO with this investigation, they ask you to call them at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a woman's death in Arlington Saturday.
JSO Presser:
The death occurred at the Townsend Apartment Homes at 3500 Townsend Blvd. around 2 p.m.
Upon arrival, JSO found two women cut. One of the victims was dead on the scene, the other was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
