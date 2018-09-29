UPDATE SATURDAY 11 P.M. - JSO has identified the murder suspect in this investigation to be Alonzo Oneal Cole, 34.

Details about the suspect:

5'7", 160 lbs, low haircut and beard

Multiple tattoos to include a number "5" in front center of neck

Considered by JSO to be armed and dangerous

If you have any information that could assist JSO with this investigation, they ask you to call them at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a woman's death in Arlington Saturday.

Undetermined death update. Police are at Townsend Apartment homes complex.

JSO Presser:

The death occurred at the Townsend Apartment Homes at 3500 Townsend Blvd. around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, JSO found two women cut. One of the victims was dead on the scene, the other was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

