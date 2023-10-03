Two shot, one dead in New Town shooting

Second victim already released from hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting in New Town.

JSO patrol officers were in the area of Fairfax St. and 3rd St. Monday around 6:40 p.m. when they say they heard multiple gunshots ring out.

After arriving on the scene, officers found two men inside a vehicle. One of the men was described as being in his late 20's and suffering multiple gunshot wounds. JSO described the other as a man in his 40's who suffered a single gunshot wound to his upper extremities.

JFRD responded and pronounce the younger man dead on the scene. The older man was transported to a local hospital and has since been released.